Hafele’s MatrixBox Premium+ Redefines Drawer Systems

24th July 2024 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Manufactured at Hafele’s own factory in Kenzingen, Germany, MatrixBox is a unique drawer system that operates smoothly, opens swiftly and closes with precision and offers a tactile luxury where every operation reflects its superior build quality and usability.

The MatrixBox Premium+ drawer system features a fully flushed design which enables a visual aesthetic that is seamless and in sync with your overall design theme. Our patented runner design ensures an enhanced soft close experience and a smoother installation process. The Push-to-open technology for handleless drawers is enabled by the MatrixBox Premium drawer system.

This system supports 35 kg and 50 kg applications, whereas the MatrixBox Premium+ drawer system supports 40 kg and 70 kg applications and are available in Metallic Anthracite, Metallic Silver and White finishes, offering a versatile solution that caters to a wider range of application requirements. Suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and home offices, as well as commercial and industrial environments, the MatrixBox drawer system is a robust, functionally efficient and seamlessly aesthetic solution.