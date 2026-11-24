Nov 24, 2026

Bengaluru, 23 November 2026: HiveSchool ‘s new campus is in Koramangala; its second cohort averages ₹16.71 LPA with a top offer of ₹31.5 LPA, 76 companies have run hiring processes this season, and about half of its first-cohort placements were in Bangalore

HiveSchool of Business has launched a campus in Bangalore. The campus is in Koramangala, one of the city’s most active startup and business hubs. The school’s existing campus is in Gurugram .

The launch follows the school’s latest interim placement report for the second cohort of its Post Graduate Programme in Revenue, AI and Entrepreneurship . The report records a highest offer of ₹31.5 lakh per annum (LPA), an average package of ₹16.71 LPA and a median of ₹15.23 LPA. So far, 58% of the cohort has been placed.

The programme’s first cohort finished 2025-26 with a highest offer of ₹27.8 LPA, an average of ₹16.47 LPA and a median of ₹15 LPA. This year’s batch is more than twice the size.

Bangalore is not a new market for the school. About half of the first cohort’s placements were in Bangalore . The new campus is in a city where HiveSchool already has alumni and recruiters.

In all, 76 companies have run hiring processes with the current batch. They range from D2C brands and consumer tech firms to B2B software, services and AI companies. Names on the list include Adobe, Gartner, Rippling, Payoneer, Sprinto, Zenskar, Zomato, Swiggy and upGrad.

Recruiters from the first cohort have returned. Adobe, which hired from that cohort, has hired again. Yatra, also a first-cohort recruiter, has opened customer success, key accounts and business development roles for the batch.

Roles in the report include founder’s office, chief of staff, go-to-market, enterprise sales, partnerships, brand marketing and growth positions.

The programme is nine months long and full-time. Its curriculum covers AI, business strategy, revenue generation, marketing, sales and entrepreneurship. Students work on briefs set by companies, and their work is assessed by mentors from industry .

The next batch starts in May 2027, and applications are open . Admission is through three rounds: an application review, a case discussion and a leadership conversation.

HiveSchool has previously said it wants to be among India’s top 20 B-schools by 2030. With the Bangalore campus, it is also aiming for a place among the top 10 B-schools in South India.

“About half of our first cohort’s placements were in Bangalore, so many of our alumni and the companies that hire them are already in the city. A campus in Koramangala brings our students closer to those companies. We want HiveSchool to be counted among the top 10 B-schools in South India,” said Nikhil Gaur, Founder and CEO, HiveSchool of Business .

“Koramangala is where many of Bangalore’s startups have their offices. Being there makes it easier for founders and hiring managers to visit the campus and meet our students,” said Simar Sekhri, Co-founder, HiveSchool of Business .

Placements for the second cohort are still under way. HiveSchool will publish its final report when the placement window closes.