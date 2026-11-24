Bhubaneswar, Nov 24: Odisha witnessed a vibrant celebration of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday as lakhs of devotees gathered at rivers, ponds and other water bodies across the state to take part in the traditional Boita Bandana ritual. The festival brought people together to remember the rich maritime history of ancient Kalinga.

From the early hours of the day, people gathered near water bodies with miniature boats made from banana leaves, paper and other materials. Decorated with lamps, flowers and incense sticks, the boats were set afloat as a tribute to the brave sailors and traders who once travelled across the seas.

The tradition recalls the journeys of ancient Kalinga merchants, popularly known as Sadhabas, who sailed to distant lands such as Bali, Java, Sumatra, Myanmar and Sri Lanka for trade and cultural exchange.

Bindusagar, Cuttack and Puri Witness Large Gatherings

In Bhubaneswar, a large number of devotees gathered at Bindusagar in the Old Town area to perform the rituals and offer prayers.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Gadagadia Ghat on the Mahanadi and Debi Ghat on the Kathjodi River in Cuttack, where people gathered to float their miniature boats.

Puri sea beach also saw a large turnout, with thousands of people arriving from Monday night to take part in the celebrations. The banks of the Daya and Kuakhai rivers also witnessed gatherings of devotees observing the tradition with prayers and devotional activities.

During the ritual, people chanted the traditional verse:

“Aa Ka Ma Boi, Pana Gua Thoi, Pana Gua Tora, Masaka Dharama Mora, Boita Bandana Ho!”

The chant reflects the cultural significance of the occasion, as devotees pray for prosperity, good fortune and safe journeys.

Balijatra Adds to Cuttack’s Festive Celebrations

Kartik Purnima also marks the beginning of the famous annual Balijatra in Cuttack. The seven-day fair celebrates Odisha’s historic maritime trade links and its cultural connections with Southeast Asian countries.

Balijatra is one of the state’s major cultural events, bringing together visitors through traditional food, shopping, entertainment and cultural programmes. It also gives younger generations an opportunity to learn about Odisha’s trading history and its connections with distant lands.

Boita Bandana Keeps Ancient Kalinga’s Maritime History Alive

Boita Bandana is observed every year on Kartik Purnima, the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The ritual remembers the voyages made by ancient Odia sailors, who crossed the Bay of Bengal to trade goods and exchange cultural traditions.

For many people, the celebration is more than a religious ritual. It is a reminder of Odisha’s identity as a historic maritime centre and the courage of traders who travelled across the seas.

The annual tradition continues to connect people with the state’s past and preserve its maritime heritage.

A Tradition Passed Down Through Generations

Even today, families gather near rivers, ponds and beaches to take part in Boita Bandana. Children and adults float miniature boats together, keeping an important cultural practice alive.

The Kartik Purnima celebrations once again highlighted Odisha’s deep connection with its history, traditions and maritime legacy. Through Boita Bandana and Balijatra, the state continues to honour the journeys of its ancient sailors and pass their stories on to future generations.