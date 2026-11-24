The unified platform brings personalized study planning, mock tests, previous-year question analysis, and performance tracking together—with a focus on learners across India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

INDIA — November 2026 — Asperion Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today announced YuktiPrep™, its new brand for an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled competitive examination preparation platform. Designed initially for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination aspirants in India, YuktiPrep™ consolidates essential study and practice tools into a single, structured workflow.

Preparing for high-stakes competitive exams often leaves aspirants juggling scattered resources without a clear sense of progress. YuktiPrep™ addresses this challenge by combining personalized study planning, mock tests, previous-year question (PYQ) analysis, and performance tracking in one place—helping learners decide what to study next, spot recurring knowledge gaps, and turn mock-test outcomes into focused revision plans.

Built for Clarity—and Broader Access

Asperion Digital Technologies is developing YuktiPrep™ with dedicated attention to aspirants in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to structured guidance and data-driven preparation tools can make a meaningful difference in how candidates plan their daily study routines.

“Aspirants need to know where they stand and what to work on next. We built YuktiPrep to help them turn practice results into a clearer plan for their next study session.” — Dr. Vijay Kumar Varadi, Founder and Director, Asperion Digital Technologies (proposed quote for approval)

Key Platform Capabilities

Personalized Study Planning: Helps candidates organize what to study next based on their preparation needs.

Mock Tests & Performance Tracking: Tracks progress over time and turns test results into actionable revision schedules.

Previous-Year Question Analysis: Supports targeted preparation by helping aspirants examine past exam patterns and identify recurring gaps.

About Asperion Digital Technologies

Asperion Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian technology company building solutions across artificial intelligence, analytics, and digital platforms. Through brands such as YuktiPrep™, the company focuses on creating practical, structured digital tools that support learners and users.

Company & Media Details

Company: Asperion Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Brand / Initiative: YuktiPrep™

Founder & Director: Dr. Vijay Kumar Varadi

Editorial Note: Quote attributed to Dr. Vijay Kumar Varadi is marked as proposed for approval. “YuktiPrep™” is used as a trademark claim indicator and does not denote a registered trademark.