Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India redefines retro classic segment with a new game changer; Launches All-New ‘CB350’

New Delhi, 18 November 2023: Augmenting its position in the premium mid-size 350cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today introduced the all-new retro classic CB350. Engineered to offer a timeless classic design with a superior blend of technology & refined performance, the Honda CB350 has been launched at a special price of Rs. 1,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can book this motorcycle at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon.

Introducing Honda’s latest premium BigWing motorcycle, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to expand our mid-size 350cc motorcycle line-up with the launch of All-New CB350. It proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and will provide the joy of riding to our customers. We are confident that the launch of this retro classic motorcycle will excite new buyers to join the ever-growing CB family.”

Commenting on the debut of the All-New CB350, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, of Sales and Marketing, at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The introduction of All-New CB350 marks yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical. Ever since its launch, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc motorcycles have delighted customers across various markets. Together with our widespread network of premium BigWing dealerships, we are confident that the new CB350 will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin soon.”

Styling, Colours and Equipment:

The All-New CB350 blends Honda’s iconic styling ethos with a timeless classic design. Crafted with an amalgamation of artistry and power, it is a testament to the splendidness of an era gone by, reimagined for today’s riders. The CB350 looks macho and sports a muscular fuel tank. The styling quotient is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers, and LED tail lamp).

Engineered with precision and a deep appreciation for retro aesthetics, the CB350 gets long metal fenders that reflect its timeless elegance. It also features metallic covers for front forks along with split seats which give it an authentic classic appeal. HMSI is offering the CB350 in five attractive colors with a choice of metallic and matte shades. They are Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Matte Dune Brown.

The All-New CB350 features a heritage-inspired digital-analog instrument cluster paired with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) that presents advanced information on the go. This retro classic motorcycle is equipped with an assist & slipper clutch and gets a Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system to enhance rider’s safety on all sorts of terrain. There is also an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps.

To ensure utmost comfort while cruising in style, the CB350 gets large-section telescopic front forks and pressurized nitrogen-charged rear suspension. Braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. There is also the safety net of dual-channel ABS as standard. This retro classic motorcycle’s chunky 130-section 18-inch rear tire exhibits a distinctive appeal, improves road grip, and increases stability in different road conditions.

Engine and Performance:

At the heart of the All-New CB350 lies a big and powerful 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2-B compliant PGM-FI engine. This motor churns out 15.5 kW power at 5,500 RPM and 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Its segment-leading torque makes the CB350 an easy-going versatile motorcycle for both city commutes as well as long weekend rides.

The long muffler of the CB350 optimizes a perfect balance with the muffler’s capacity for producing a bold low-pitched sound. Its one-chamber structure in the expansion chamber helps deliver a rich thumping exhaust note when you twist the throttle. A double-layer structure prevents the exhaust pipe from thermal discoloration, maintaining the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

Price and Availability: The All-New Honda CB350 has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,99,900 for the DLX variant and Rs. 2,17,800 for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be sold via HMSI’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country. HMSI is also providing a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the product to offer peace of mind ownership experience to customers.