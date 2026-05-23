How Senses Electronics Smart Boards Support PM Modi’s Digital Learning Vision

On May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged institutions and schools to adopt online systems wherever possible as part of broader efforts focused on fuel conservation and economic efficiency. The announcement further highlighted the growing importance of hybrid and digital learning models across India.

Senses Electronics has been supporting digital classrooms and technology-enabled learning environments since 2013 through its AI-powered smart boards, interactive flat panels (IFPs), and classroom solutions designed for schools, colleges, and educational institutions across India.

“I will appeal to schools also that for some time, they should work on arrangements for online classes.” — PM Narendra Modi, Vadodara, May 11 2026

We’ve been here before. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, schools across India went dark overnight. Senses Electronics partnered with Zoom and Intel to bring smart classrooms to life — equipping hundreds of schools with interactive flat panels and smart boards that turned empty rooms into vibrant digital learning spaces. Students learned. Teachers adapted. India’s education never stopped.

The growing focus on online and hybrid learning has once again highlighted the importance of reliable digital classroom infrastructure for schools and institutions across India.

How Smart Boards Support Online and Hybrid Education

The Prime Minister’s vision is clear: reduce fuel consumption, cut commuting, conserve foreign exchange, and keep education uninterrupted. Interactive panels and smart boards achieve all of this — and more.

1. Zero Commute, 100% Engagement

With an interactive flat panel at the front of the (virtual) class, teachers broadcast live, annotate in real time, run polls, and share content — all without a single student or staff member burning fuel to get there. This is exactly the kind of collective action PM Modi called for.

2. Proven in the Pandemic, Ready for Today

During COVID lockdowns, Senses Electronics’ Zoom-integrated smart boards kept thousands of students connected. Intel-powered panels designed for smooth classroom performance — whether for a Class 5 maths lesson or a senior secondary board exam revision session. The infrastructure continues to support schools adopting hybrid and digital learning environments.

3. A One-Screen Solution for Every School

One Senses interactive panel replaces a whiteboard, a projector, a PC, a speaker system, and a video conferencing unit. Government schools, private schools, coaching centres — any institution can go hybrid or fully online with a single device installation.

Senses Electronics: A Leading Smart Board and Interactive Panel Brand in India

Senses Electronics has emerged as one of India’s leading smart board and interactive flat panel (IFP) brands, supporting schools, colleges, coaching centres, and training institutions with AI-powered classroom technology. Known for its education-focused approach, affordable pricing, and strong nationwide service infrastructure, the company provides interactive panels and smart board solutions designed for online, hybrid, and digital learning environments. Senses Electronics also operates through a dedicated in-house support team and an expanding Pan-India service network, enabling faster installations, reliable technical assistance, and long-term classroom support for institutions across both urban and rural regions. With features such as 4K interactive displays, dual operating systems, wireless collaboration, and compatibility with major online learning platforms, the company continues to strengthen its presence in India’s growing smart classroom ecosystem.

Learn more- https://senseselec.com/blogs/best-interactive-panels-smart-boards-online-classes/

Our COVID Story: Partnership That Powered India’s Smart Schools

In 2020, when schools shut their gates, Senses Electronics stepped up:

Partnered with Zoom to deliver seamless video-integrated classroom sessions

Collaborated with Intel to power high-performance, low-latency interactive panels

Deployed smart boards across government and private schools nationwide

Trained thousands of teachers on digital-first pedagogy

Enabled 24/7 recorded playback so no student was left behind

The result? Schools that adopted Senses smart boards didn’t just survive the lockdown — they came out ahead. Teachers became more confident. Students became more engaged. Parents saw results.

That same ecosystem is available right now.

Supporting the Shift Toward Online and Hybrid Learning

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging schools to adopt online and hybrid learning models, the importance of reliable digital classroom infrastructure has gained renewed attention across India. Interactive panels and smart boards help institutions continue teaching efficiently while reducing dependency on daily travel and physical classroom operations.

As schools increasingly explore technology-enabled education, smart classroom solutions are playing a growing role in ensuring uninterrupted learning and operational flexibility.

Hybrid learning models can help institutions reduce daily travel requirements while supporting uninterrupted education.

What Schools Get With Senses Interactive Panels

4K Ultra HD display for crystal-clear content delivery

Supports Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other online learning platforms.

Intel-powered processing — fast, reliable, future-proof

Multi-touch writing surface for interactive lessons

Wi-Fi + LAN + Bluetooth connectivity

Android + Windows dual OS flexibility

Screen sharing for up to 64 simultaneous students

On-site installation, training & after-sales support across India

Supporting the Future of Digital Learning

As hybrid learning adoption continues to grow, Senses Electronics remains focused on helping institutions build reliable and future-ready digital classroom environments— fast, affordably, and with full support.

Call us: +91 7066840505

Email: sales@senseselec.com

Visit: https://senseselec.com/

Whether you are a school principal, district education officer, or parent looking to improve classroom learning, Senses Electronics provides practical digital solutions designed for modern education environments.