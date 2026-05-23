ITC Sonar’s Peshawri Unveils an Express Lunch, reimagined

For those who believe that a delectable lunch should never be compromised by a busy schedule, Peshawri, ITC Sonar’s award-winning restaurant introduces its all-new Express Lunch — a thoughtfully curated experience that brings the timeless and robust flavours of the North-West Frontier to the table with effortless efficiency.

Available throughout June, the specially crafted set menu is designed for discerning diners seeking a hearty and satisfying meal without stepping away from the demands of the day for too long. Guests can savour Peshawri’s iconic Dal Bukhara and rustic breads fresh from the tandoor, celebrated signature kebabs, paired with a beverage. The lunch experience brings together in a seamless dining experience designed to fit effortlessly into the rhythm of the day.

Blending romance of India’s North West Frontier, authenticity and seamless service, the Express Lunch delivers a complete dining experience, where timeless flavours meet modern convenience.

Whether it is a business engagement, a power lunch or simply a desire to pause and savour authentic food, Express Lunch transforms the meal into a culinary journey that is satisfying and tailored for today’s fast-paced lifestyle.