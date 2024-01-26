How to choose the Best Heating Cooling & Air Systems?

Cold, heat… Regardless of what our air conditioning needs are, in this post, we are going to learn what types of systems there are, what characterizes them, how they work, and which is the best one for each need.

What is an air conditioning system?

The air conditioning system like the Best Heating Cooling & Air system is responsible for regulating temperature and humidity in closed spaces according to the outside temperature, to create comfort and convenience in said spaces. In addition to the air conditioning that we all know, there are other types of systems.

Before choosing an air conditioning system for one home or another, we will have to take into account certain aspects such as:

Climatology of the place where we live. Living in the north of the US is not the same as living in the south, for example. Home air conditioning is different and in each area, there are very different needs.

Characteristics of our home: insulation, airtightness, number of rooms, heating or cooling needs, DHW, ventilation, etc.

How does an air conditioning system work?

A home HVAC system can work in different ways. The main objective is to acclimatize the air, including ACS thanks to the AC system for homes, in closed spaces and create a feeling of comfort with respect to the outside temperature, To achieve this objective, there are different methodologies depending on the system used to obtain energy or transfer it. Below we show you the following types of air conditioning:

Air-air conditioning systems: two units that exchange cold or hot air.

Water air conditioning systems: air-water: systems that use water as a fluid to heat or cool the air.

Water-water air conditioning systems: to capture or transfer energy, water is used as a fluid.

Water-air air conditioning systems: their operation is based on radiation.

Energy efficiency of air conditioning systems

Something very important when evaluating air conditioning systems for homes is energy efficiency. The more energy we need to acclimatize a home, building, or even a room, the less efficient the air conditioning equipment will be. As we have seen previously, there are aspects such as the weather or the characteristics of our home, even the environmental impact, that influence the energy efficiency of a home air conditioning system. To acclimatize the air, our system will obtain the necessary energy and act on four parameters: air temperature and speed, surface radiation, and the humidity in the environment. The regulation, control, and maintenance of our air conditioning system allows us to ensure optimal energy efficiency.

Types of air conditioning systems: Which is the best heating cooling & air system to choose?

As we have seen previously, depending on our needs we will choose a type of air conditioning system:

Firstly, and the most common in standard homes, we find the domestic air conditioning, which serves both to heat and cool. Its installation is recommended to acclimatize a single room. There are different types, there are even portable air conditioners. There are many air conditioning devices, and to know which air conditioner to buy we must look at its characteristics and choose the one that best suits your needs.

If we compare air conditioning versus other air conditioning systems, the main difference is that these only acclimatize the air, and not water like other systems. The best air conditioners are those that have optimal energy efficiency and allow us to save energy, which is the same as saving money thanks to a good air conditioning system. The ideal air conditioning temperature is 26º in summer and 21º in winter, depending on humidity, for climates such as our country. Therefore, the air conditioning temperature should not exceed 12º. The installation of air conditioning for the home is usually quite simple since basic air-air systems are used, each independent for each room in the house.

In second place we find the ducted air conditioning systems. These systems, a little more complex, are centralized, and through ducts, they distribute the hot or cold air through several areas.

Finally, we find multi-air conditioning systems, which sometimes also offer domestic hot water thanks to the AC system for homes. Swimming pool heating systems are multi-systems since they are capable of acclimatizing air and water.