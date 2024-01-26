India’s 75th Republic Day at Khanij Bhavan, NMDC

Hyderabad, 26 January 2024: National Miner NMDC celebrated the 75th Republic Day of India at Khanij Bhavan in Hyderabad and its mining projects across India. Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) hoisted the National Flag along with Shri Zailabuddin, senior most employee at Head Office.

NMDC’s Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Technical) Shri Vinay Kumar and CVO Shri B Vishwanath were also present for the celebrations.

“As citizens we are beyond our individual identities, we are a community bound by shared values and a common destiny. Then, nation building becomes a responsibility of the highest order” said Shri Amitava Mukherjee in his Republic Day address. Further on collective responsibility, he said, “In our standing as the country’s largest iron ore producers, we carry on our shoulders great responsibilities towards India and its people. To emerge as a global environment-friendly mining company, one that not only meets the needs of the present but also safeguards the needs of future generations – the NMDC vision is a promise to the nation that we will fulfill.”

In the run-up to Republic Day 2024, NMDC organized Indoor Games and Competitions to engage employees and stakeholders. Winners of Chess, Table Tennis, Carrom, and certain talent games were also awarded during the ceremony.