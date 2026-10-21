Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Rambola Explores the Inspiring Life of Goswami Tulsidas and the Journey Behind His Timeless Epic, Ramcharitmanas

What shaped Goswami Tulsidas into one of India’s most revered poets, whose words continue to inspire millions centuries later? Hindi feature film Rambola, written and directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi under the prestigious banner of Wisdomtree Productions, explores the inspiring life of the literary icon and the journey behind his timeless epic, Ramcharitmanas, bringing renewed attention to the experiences, thoughts and spiritual devotion that shaped his enduring influence.

As Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil, a poignant doha attributed to Tulsidas offers a compelling lens through which to understand the deeper ideas associated with his legacy.

“दारिद-दसानन दबाई दुनी, दीनबंधु!

दुरित-दहन देखि तुलसी हहा करी॥”

In times of distress, O Ram, You have shown grace to all. Poverty, the ten-headed Ravan, has crushed the world, O Friend of the afflicted! Seeing the fire of suffering and evil, Tulsi cries out in anguish.

With Rambola, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi turns his attention to a literary figure whose contributions have profoundly shaped India’s cultural imagination. Tulsidas’ legacy extends far beyond his devotional poetry; his words have become part of the country’s collective consciousness, offering generations a language through which to explore faith, morality and the human condition.

The film provides an opportunity to revisit the life of the poet and reflect on the experiences and convictions that made his work so enduring. His verses continue to resonate across generations, speaking to people through their simplicity, emotional depth and timeless wisdom. His journey also invites reflection on the courage to uphold one’s convictions and stand up for freedom of expression, making his legacy relevant even in contemporary times.

*Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, writer and director of Rambola, says,* _“Goswami Tulsidas’ life and literary legacy remind us that stories rooted in faith can transcend time and speak to the deepest aspects of the human experience. Through Rambola, my endeavour is to revisit the journey of this extraordinary poet and explore the thoughts, experiences and devotion that shaped his enduring legacy, including his courage to stand up for freedom of expression. His words continue to hold relevance even today, offering insights into humanity, compassion and the timeless triumph of good over evil.”