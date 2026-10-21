Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank Partner to Launch India’s First Family Lounge Access Rupay Credit Card

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, a leading financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes and Soundbox, has partnered with AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank and the first in over a decade to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank, to launch a lifetime free RuPay credit card. Designed for India’s mobile-first generation, the card rewards eligible Paytm UPI spends and provides family airport lounge access on eligible flights booked through Paytm.

With no joining or annual fee, the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card offers up to 2% rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spends, including payments for groceries and cab rides. It also offers 5% rewards on Paytm Travel bookings and Paytm Gold purchases. Reward points can be redeemed for Paytm Gold at ₹1 per point. Reward points can also be redeemed for vouchers, bill payments, and a range of other benefits.

Cardholders also enjoy complimentary airport lounge access on eligible round-trip flights booked through Paytm through a seamless QR-based entry experience, eliminating the need for physical cards. As India’s first credit card with family lounge access, the card enables up to four family members to access lounges together, with up to 12 complimentary lounge visits annually, enhancing the convenience and comfort of family travel.

Positioned as India’s leading UPI-focused credit card proposition, the Lifetime Free RuPay Credit Card combines the convenience of everyday payments with rewarding benefits across Paytm UPI transactions, travel, and gold purchases. With no annual fee, cardholders can earn rewards on daily spends such as groceries, cab rides, and essentials, while unlocking greater value across high-spend categories.

Paytm spokesperson said, “When families travel together, the benefits of a card should work for them together. Our partnership with AU Small Finance Bank brings that thinking to lounge access, alongside rewards on everyday Paytm UPI payments.” Yogesh Jain, Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “At AU Small Finance Bank, we are focused on making credit more accessible, relevant, and rewarding for customers in their everyday lives. Our partnership with mobile payments pioneer ‘Paytm’ brings together AU’s strong credit expertise and Paytm’s extensive digital ecosystem to create a proposition that aligns with the evolving payment habits of India’s mobile-first consumers. With rewards on Paytm UPI transactions, travel, and gold purchases, along with unique benefits such as family lounge access, this Lifetime Free RuPay Credit Card is designed to deliver value beyond traditional credit card offerings.”

How to Apply for the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card:

1. Open the Paytm app and search for Credit Card

2. Tap on Get Credit Card

3. Browse and select the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card from the available options

4. Tap on Apply Now and enter the required details

5. Complete KYC and verification

6. Submit the application and track the status on the Paytm app