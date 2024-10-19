IIM Mumbai Becomes the Nodal Institute for Yuva Sangam Phase 5 Registration deadline: October 21, 2024

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has designated the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) as the nodal institute for the 5th phase of Yuva Sangam under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. As part of this, IIM Mumbai and IIT Bhubaneswar will get the opportunity to represent their respective states. Both institutes will involve students of their respective states in this initiative. The registration process has been ongoing for several days and will continue until October 21, 2024. Youth aged 18 to 30 interested in this unique initiative can register through the official Yuva Sangam website at www.ebsb.aicte-india.org.

This initiative offers thousands of young people across the country the opportunity to represent their states or Union Territories. The program primarily invites students, NSS/NYKS volunteers, employed/self-employed candidates, as well as off-campus students to register. The minimum age for applicants is 18, and the maximum age should not exceed 30.

This is an exciting opportunity for students and young professionals. In this transformative 5-7 day journey, they will learn a lot about cultural integration. Yuva Sangam gives participants the chance to experience India’s diversity firsthand, recognize cultural-social similarities and challenges, and develop inclusive solutions or leverage opportunities through their professional/academic expertise.

The aim of Yuva Sangam is to deepen connections between India’s various regions through outreach and understanding. This initiative will play a crucial role in nation-building by nurturing a new generation of aware and empathetic citizens. The previous phases of Yuva Sangam saw immense enthusiasm, with registrations surpassing 44,000. So far, around 5,000 students from across India have participated in over 110 journeys through different phases of Yuva Sangam.