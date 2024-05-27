IKP and GFI India Partner to Launch Smart Protein Innovation Centre

New Delhi, 27th May, 2024: IKP Knowledge Park, Bengaluru, a leading science and technology hub, in collaboration with The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the central expert organisation, thought leader, and convening body in the Indian alternative protein sector, announced the establishment of India‘s first-ever Centre for Smart Protein and Sustainable Material Innovation in Bengaluru today. This groundbreaking initiative is the outcome of an MoU signed between the two organisations last year, aimed at supporting smart protein startups with incubation and product development. The newly launched facility is designed to empower Indian smart protein startups by providing them access to state-of-the-art equipment and expert mentorship, dedicated to nurturing early-stage ideas in smart protein innovation.

Located in the heart of Koramangala, this centre is fully equipped to assist startups focusing on fermentation-based, plant-based, and cultivated protein products and ingredients. The facility boasts an array of state-of-the-art equipment, including biosafety cabinets, shaker incubators, freezers, homogenizers, and two ISO7-clean rooms. Now open for memberships, the centre can support up to 20 startups that can avail themselves of round-the-clock access to the centre‘s resources and amenities.

The launch included the unveiling of GFI India and IKP’s report titled ‘Incubation Support for a Thriving Smart Protein Ecosystem’. The report emphasizes the importance of a strong incubation ecosystem for startups working on innovative solutions across the value chain in the plant-based, fermented, and cultivated protein sectors. Capturing challenges faced by entrepreneurs and innovators first-hand, the report makes concrete recommendations to guide public and private players looking to incubate smart protein companies.

During the launch of this one-of-a-kind innovation centre, Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairperson and CEO of IKP Knowledge Park, said, “Today, as we inaugurate the Centre for Smart Protein and Sustainable Material Innovation at IKP Knowledge Park, we are enthused by the growth and potential of the smart protein startups that have already made revolutionary R&D strides in spite of the dearth of ecosystem support. This sunrise sector in India holds immense promise, and with the right support, it has the potential to emerge as a global leader. India’s exceptional scientific talent and manufacturing prowess give a headstart in building a transformative industry with the potential to ensure food security for all.”

Speaking at the event, Sneha Singh, Acting Managing Director, GFI India, said, “We are very excited to collaborate with IKP in taking this next step towards smart protein ecosystem building. With 113+ startups working on creating sustainable alternatives to animal-sourced protein, there is a clear opportunity and need for breakthrough innovations across the value chain. We are grateful to IKP for recognising the sector’s potential and creating a robust platform to plug gaps in infrastructure, specialised guidance, and commercialization. Together with the right partners, GFI India is committed to building pioneering smart protein technologies that can have far-reaching impacts on India’s agriculture, climate change adaptation, nutrition security, and economic growth.”

To foster the growth of startups incubated at the centre, IKP is offering top-tier mentorship programs in the technical, intellectual property, regulatory, marketing, and business strategy domains. These programs aim to handhold and provide comprehensive support to innovators and startups incubating at the centre. Dedicated to accelerating the growth of the smart protein sector, IKP is also actively raising funds to expand the centre’s capabilities and services.