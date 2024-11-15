India Art Festival 2024: A National Celebration of Contemporary Indian Art

The India Art Festival (IAF) returns to the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, from November 14th to 17th, 2024 promising art enthusiasts and collectors an immersive journey through India’s contemporary art scene. The inauguration of festival started with lighting of the lamp by eminent artists and art critics. The lighting of the lamp took place by Prayag Shukla, Jatin Das, Yusuf, Tirthankar Bishwas and director IAF Rajendra Patil. The festival brings together 450 artists, 3500+ artworks across 100+ booths. Various eminent artists participated in the art festival including Parveen Upadhyay, Bela Kumari, Rahul Naskar, and Varun Singh. Themes of human connection unfold in Amita Singhal, Anjali Prabhakar, and Jasmine Rizvi’s artworks.

Delhi-NCR galleries like Gallery Pioneer, OPS Art Gallery, Uchaan, Eminent Art Gallery, and Shree Yash Art Gallery join forces with Mumbai’s Bouquet of Art Gallery, House of Emerge, Tele Art Gallery, Traditional Art Gallery, and Nitya Artists Center. Other prominent galleries, such as Udaipur’s Pichwaiwala, Bengaluru’s SM-Art Gallery, and Kolkata’s Smita Art, also add their regional flavors. Annual festival brings together a rich array of artistic talent, featuring both celebrated and emerging voices from across the country. Founded in 2008 by the Indian Contemporary Art Journal, the exhibition was hosted to provide visibility and support for artists in rural and semi-urban areas and has since expanded into a nationwide art movement that reaches major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. “India Art Festival is hosted to provide visibility and support for artists in rural and semi-urban areas and has since expanded into a nationwide art movement that reaches major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad” said Rajendra Patil, Director, India Art Festival.

In addition to showcasing a diverse range of visual art, the India Art Festival presents a series of dynamic fusion events, including live music, painting demonstrations, and daily film screenings. The Eternal Canvas – A 12,000-Year Journey through Indian Art, a captivating film will be screened everyday till 17 November. Fusion shows including live performances of renowned artists such as Vilas Kulkarni, Praveen Upadhye, and Sanjib Gogoi, with musical interludes by sitar maestro Uma Shankar and flautist Ritjeet Deepak, accompanied by tabla artist Ankit Rana will also take place . These events create an immersive, multi-sensory experience, blending visual and performing arts to deepen appreciation of India’s rich cultural heritage.