JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Celebrates 40 Years with JW Garden Party

Mumbai, November 2024: Marking the brand’s 40 years of timeless luxury and warm hospitality, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu hosted the exquisite JW Garden Party on November 8, 2024, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Saltwater Pool. To host this landmark event, the hotel curated an evening that embodied the brand’s philosophy of blending nature, personalization, and elegance.

The celebration welcomed a distinguished gathering of media, senior editors, and key opinion leaders, along with esteemed guests, to honor JW Marriott’s enduring legacy. Hosted by Multi-Property Vice President and General Manager, Nikita Ramchandani, and Area Vice President, Marketing, Khushnooma Kapadia, the evening unfolded as a journey of meaningful moments, each designed thoughtfully.

Guests arrived to the gentle glow of the Saltwater Pool, where they were greeted with champagne and the first curated experience of the night: Cocktail with a Purpose. As they strolled through the serene Lotus Pond and the lush JW Garden, the signature cocktails offered a sensory tribute to crafting purposeful experiences.

The evening began with a warm and heartfelt toast by Nikita Ramchandani, who welcomed the guests and reflected on JW Marriott’s journey of four decades, a legacy deeply rooted in connecting people and creating timeless memories. With her words resonating under a canopy of greenery, the evening seamlessly transitioned into the Bread & Butter Candle Ritual—a uniquely crafted moment of culinary artistry. Guests savored freshly baked breads paired with melting butter candles, a gesture symbolic of warmth, hospitality, and togetherness.

Dinner was an elegant affair inspired by the JW Garden, with a menu featuring signature herbs like mint, basil, and lemongrass grown on-site. This garden-to-table concept celebrated the brand’s dedication to sustainability and personalization, while each menu, printed on biodegradable seed paper, offered guests a take-home memento that would bloom into something new.

To conclude the evening, guests were invited to take home a piece of the JW Garden through a thoughtfully curated gifting experience. Each received a personalized picnic basket embroidered with their name, filled with handcrafted jars of strawberry and raspberry jam made from Alice Marriott’s own recipe, freshly baked breads, and a bouquet of florals. This heartfelt gesture brought a touch of tradition and nostalgia, perfectly encapsulating the evening’s spirit of connection and authenticity.

The JW Garden Party was a celebration of legacy and its commitment to delivering luxury with meaning. Guests departed with full hearts, memories of an enchanting evening, and tokens of a celebration rooted in nature, creativity, and the timeless values of JW Marriott.