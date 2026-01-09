Indian Cricket Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys an Apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 26.30 Crore: Square Yards

Indian Cricket Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has purchased an apartment in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, for Rs. 26.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in December 2025.

Prabhadevi enjoys seamless connectivity to the city’s major business districts and lifestyle hubs. The area is well connected via the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr. Annie Besant Road and the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line, along with easy access to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, ensuring smooth north–south connectivity. Over the years, Prabhadevi has transformed into a prestigious residential and commercial destination, characterised by luxury high-rise developments, premium office spaces and a refined urban lifestyle. The locality offers proximity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli and BKC, while also being near prominent landmarks, retail destinations, healthcare facilities and reputed educational institutions. Its central location, superior infrastructure and upscale environment make Prabhadevi a preferred address for corporate leaders, professionals and high-net-worth individuals seeking both convenience and exclusivity.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq. ft. (256.45 sq. m.). It comes with a total of three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.31 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Ritika Sajdeh is an Indian sports manager and public figure, widely known as the wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. She has worked as a sports manager with Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, where she handled endorsements and brand associations for several prominent athletes. Ritika maintains a strong presence off the field, often seen supporting Rohit during international tournaments.