IPAG launches XLRI-certified Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), a transformative online program for senior professionals

India, Jan 09: PAG Business School, a top-ranked European institution known for its research strength, brings its global research-led, practice-driven legacy to India. IPAG in academic partnership with XLRI Jamshedpur, today announced the launch of the IPAG Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) with XLRI certification.

This is a practitioner-focused doctoral programme designed for senior professionals seeking rigorous research training that delivers direct organisational impact. The programme brings together IPAG’s global research strength and XLRI’s longstanding executive education expertise to offer a structured, application-driven doctoral pathway for leaders aiming to advance thought leadership, solve real-world business problems, and accelerate career growth.

India’s senior leadership talent pool is expanding rapidly, creating strong demand for advanced, practice-oriented doctoral programmes that blend academic depth with industry relevance. More than 65% of graduates from executive doctorate programmes move into C-suite roles within two years, and DBA holders report 20–30% salary increases within three years (AACSB, 2025). The IPAG DBA with XLRI certification serves this growing need. It is specifically designed for mid- to senior-career leaders, industry veterans, and professionals who want a doctoral credential that strengthens strategic influence, supports career transitions, and enables them to lead with evidence-based decision-making.

Speaking about the launch, IPAG Dean – Dr Olivier Maillard said: “This program is built for senior leaders who want their research to create immediate value for their organisations. By combining IPAG’s academic rigour with industry-aligned supervision, we ensure that participants work on research that addresses real business challenges while earning a globally recognised doctoral credential.” Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Santosh Sangem, Chairperson, International Collaborations, XLRI said: “We are pleased to collaborate with IPAG to offer a doctoral pathway that blends global perspectives with Indian business relevance. Our focus is to support experienced professionals who want to deepen their expertise, influence strategic decisions, and contribute meaningfully to business scholarship and practice.”

The programme offers structured admissions, an accelerated three-year pathway, 100% live online classes, industry-linked research and campus immersions. The programme offers several key differentiators. Participants earn a DBA from IPAG Business School (AACSB-accredited) and a certificate from XLRI, gaining dual international credentials. The structure includes three 5-day XLRI campus immersions, optional immersion in IPAG Paris/Nice, and live-synchronous online sessions led by distinguished global faculty.

Designed as a world-class research programme, the IPAG DBA with XLRI certification stands out for its global recognition and academic quality. The programme allows participants to build future-focused doctoral specialisations, develop research with measurable business outcomes, and gain exposure to both European and Indian business contexts. The curriculum carries 180 ECTS credits, reflecting its international academic equivalence.

This DBA is built for leaders who want to solve real business challenges through original research. The programme’s flexible and accelerated format allows high-achieving professionals to complete the degree within three years. On-campus immersions, structured faculty mentor interactions, smart research topic recommendations, and a research-driven curriculum ensure that learning is immediately applicable to professional contexts. With AACSB accreditation held by less than 6% of global business schools, the doctoral degree provides unmatched international credibility. Through its dual credentials, global faculty expertise, immersive experiences, and industry-linked dissertation journey, the programme empowers India’s next generation of thought leaders to create lasting organisational and societal impact.