Ashok Leyland inaugurates Greenfield Factory in Lucknow focused on Clean Mobility

Lucknow, Jan 09: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today inaugurated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, its newest, integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility. The plant was inaugurated today by Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, and Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several other dignitaries including Deputy Chief Ministers and Senior Ministers from the UP Government, diplomats from various countries, key industrialists and businessmen from India and abroad, Ashok Leyland’s global dealers, suppliers and other partners, as well as senior leadership from the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland.

Situated at the Sarojini Nagar Industrial near Lucknow Airport, and spanning over 70 acres, the new facility stands as Ashok Leyland’s most advanced and sustainable plant globally, delivering world-class quality and operational excellence. The primary focus of the plant will be on the production of electric vehicles. The plant is designed to produce up to 5000 vehicles annually. Most of the employees are from Uttar Pradesh domicile, with a significant percentage of women workforce.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “The inauguration of this new plant marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Ashok Leyland in the vibrant state of Uttar Pradesh. Our Group remains deeply committed to unlocking further opportunities that drive economic growth, create meaningful employment, and foster long-term prosperity in the region. This manufacturing plant reaffirms our resolve to help shape the future of India’s commercial vehicle industry, and we are confident that it will make a strong contribution towards employment generation while advancing sustainable mobility. With this new plant, we are preparing ourselves for the future and take one step further to achieve our Net Zero emission goals.” Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “As one of India’s largest and most progressive states, Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development, making it a natural partner in our green mobility journey. This coupled with Ashok Leyland’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2048 has been a key catalyst for establishing this state-of-the-art facility in Uttar Pradesh. Equipped with most modern technology and high levels of automation, the plant reflects our focus on world-class quality and innovation. With a strong emphasis on electric buses, this facility marks a significant step towards building a cleaner, future-ready mobility ecosystem for India.”

Ashok Leyland’s new Lucknow facility is set to play a key role in skill development and employment generation for the local workforce Designed as a green facility, the new plant incorporates rooftop solar panels, energy-efficient LED lighting, battery-operated in-plant logistics, positive water balance initiatives, and a zero-discharge system, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

With Uttar Pradesh emerging as a frontrunner in electric vehicle adoption, the new facility underscores Ashok Leyland’s long-term commitment to advancing the state’s green mobility vision. It strengthens the company’s leadership in sustainable transportation while positioning Ashok Leyland as a key enabler in building a cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready mobility ecosystem for the state and the country.