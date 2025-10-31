Indian Energy Exchange (Iex) Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending September 30,2025

Mumbai, 31 October 2025: Key highlights of the business performance and the unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, as declared by the Company on 30th October 2025, are listed below:

Electricity volumes in Q2FY’26 at 35.2 BUs, increased 16.1% YoY.

Certificates volumes in Q2FY’26 at 44 lakhs, decreased 29.9% YoY.

Consolidated Revenue in Q2FY’26 at Rs 183.27 Crore, increased 9.2% from Rs 167.77 Crore in Q2 FY’25.

Standalone Profit After Tax in Q2FY’26 at Rs 121.61 Crore, increased 14.6% from Rs 106.1 Crore in Q2 FY’25.

Consolidated Profit After Tax in Q2FY’26 at Rs 123.35 Crore, increased 13.9% from Rs 108.32 Crore in Q2 FY’25.

BUSINESS UPDATE

On the power sector front, weather continued to play a key role in this quarter. Electricity demand growth during the second quarter remained moderate with power demand at 449 BUs higher by 3.4% on a year-on-year basis.

On the fuel side, ample fuel has been available at competitive prices. Coal inventory as of October 2025 stood at nearly 20 days. For Q2 FY’26, prices of imported coal remained favourable at nearly $42/ton compared with nearly $52/MMBtu in Q2 FY’25.

During the second quarter of this financial year, increased hydro, wind, and sustained supply from coal-based generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, which led to a substantial drop in DAM and RTM prices. The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market at Rs 3.93/unit during Q2 FY’26 declined 12.5% compared to Q2 FY’25. Similarly, the Market Clearing Price in the Real-Time Market at Rs 3.51/unit during Q2 FY’26 declined 16.1% compared to Q2 FY’26.

On the gas market front, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded gas volumes of 161 lakh MMBtu in Q2 FY’26, a growth of 36.6% over Q2 FY’25. For Q2 FY’26, IGX recorded a profit after tax of Rs. 9.6 Crore, higher by 57% compared with Rs. 6.1 Crore in Q2 FY’25. As gas prices continue to remain stable and policy initiatives continue to remain positive in the sector, volumes at IGX would continue to be robust.

In Q2 FY’26 the International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued 38 lakh I-RECs adding to a cumulative of 82 lakh issuances in the first half of FY’26, surpassing 59 lakh I-RECs issued in FY’25. Revenue for ICX in Q2 FY’26 stood at Rs. 1.9 Crore and in H1FY’26 ICX reported revenue of Rs 3.7 Crore. The I-REC is a globally recognized digital certificate that serves as transferable proof of generation of 1 MWh of energy from renewable sources.