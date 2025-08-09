Baraja Appoints IP Pioneer to Lead Global Sale of Spectrum-Scan LiDAR IP Assets

SEOUL, South Korea, August 09, 2025 — Baraja Pty Ltd (“Baraja”), the Australian pioneer behind the revolutionary Spectrum‑Scan™ LiDAR architecture, has announced a global initiative to commercialize its full suite of patented LiDAR intellectual property and technical assets. The company has appointed IP Pioneer Group Inc as the exclusive worldwide advisor to manage this competitive transaction process.

Baraja redefined LiDAR performance through its Spectrum-Scan™ technology—a transformative solid-state architecture that steers the laser beam by tuning its wavelength through a dispersive prism or grating, eliminating moving parts. This breakthrough enables long-range, high-resolution 3D sensing that is inherently immune to alignment drift, sunlight, and multi-LiDAR interference.

Having achieved significant technical milestones in LiDAR innovation, Baraja is now strategically evolving its business focus to pursue new frontiers in sensing and perception. This initiative will allow a new commercial partner to capitalize on the proven, differentiated capabilities of Spectrum‑Scan™ and accelerate its adoption across autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, and defense.

“Baraja created an entirely new class of LiDAR,” said Federico Collarte, Director at Baraja. “We believe the best path forward is to empower the right commercial partner to scale this technology globally while we focus on the next wave of innovation in perception systems.”

Key highlights of the IP portfolio include:

Solid-state, eye-safe operation with Doppler velocity and highway-class range

Patented wavelength-steered prism enabling motion-free beam steering and high reliability

Modular fiber-connected architecture allowing flexible 360° coverage and immunity to crosstalk

Field-proven prototypes and know-how developed through years of R&D investment