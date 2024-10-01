Innogress – IIT Gandhinagar Partners To Setup Quantum Tech. Park- GKQCTP

Ahmedabad, India 01st October 2024: Great moment to share that when Govt. of India backed National Quantum Mission (NQM) is progressing towards establishing four Quantum T (Thematic)-Hubs at various IITs/eminent institutions of India, Innogress, promoter of India’s first Quantum Tech. Park-GKQCTP (Greater Karnavati Quantum Computing Tech. Park), has partnered with IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Gandhinagar to collaborate for developing futuristic technologies, including Quantum Technology ecosystem in India. A partnership MoU has been signed recently between Innogress Ventures and IIT Gandhinagar at Gandhinagar, Gujarat under which IIT Gandhinagar and Innogress shall be collaborating for setting up the proposed Quantum Technology Park, GKQCTP at Gujarat, which shall be incubated at IIT Gandhinagar.

In addition, Innogress, its startup partners and IIT Gandhinagar also jointly participating in the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of Govt of India by jointly submitting innovative quantum technology development proposals.

Commenting on the recent partnership of Innogress with IIT Gn Founder Director of Innogress Ventures, Mr Sumant Parimal said “Since we announced our plan to set up a Quantum Technology Park, GKQCTP, at Gujarat in last Vibrant Gujarat, we are in touch with IIT Gandhinagar, and getting consistent mentorship and support of its Director, Prof Rajat Moona and other faculties, now through our recent MoU we have formalized our partnership for jointly working towards development of emerging technologies ecosystems including Quantum Technology in India. Under this MoU we have envisaged strategic role of IIT Gandhinagar as key partner cum co-promoter for developing our proposed Quantum Technology Park, Greater Karnavati Quantum Computing Tech. Park, at Gujarat”.

“Innogress, its startup partners and IIT Gn are also jointly participating in the prestigious NQM (National Quantum Mission) of Govt of India to collaborate for development of various Quantum Tech products, solutions, services and use cases. These products/solutions and various initial facilities proposed under the Quantum Tech. Park shall be incubated at IIT Gandhinagar as per our proposed plan” Mr Sumant Parimal said further.

Key architect of this partnership between Innogress and IIT Gandhinagar, Mr Jai Shankar Sharma, who is mentoring and advising Innogress and also mentors IIT Kanpur’s Alumni Association, has hailed strategic role of IIT Gandhinagar in developing various indigenous Quantum Tech. solutions and use cases in collaboration with industry partners like Innogress, Qnu, SQube-Tabor, under visionary tech leadership of Director Dr Rajat Moona.

“IIT Gandhinagar under visionary leadership of Dr Raja Moona is poised to deliver pioneering innovations in fast emerging Quantum technology. We are looking forward establishing IIT Gn as incubation hub for many innovative Quantum Tech products, solutions, use cases, services and processes for developing quantum technology for adoption in strategic sectors and critical missions of India like Gati Shakti Master Plan, Quantum Communication Satellite of ISRO, Defence/DRDO, DoT, life sciences and finance. And this partnership with Innogress shall enable large scale productization and commercialization of Quantum tech innovations getting incubated at IIT Gandhinagar” Mr. Jai Shanar Sharma said.

Innogress partners, Qnu and S-Qube-Tabor also signed partnership MoU with IIT Gandhinagar for jointly working on various Quantum Tech solutions.

Prof Amit Prashant, Dean of R&D, Prof Shanmuganathan Raman, Prof Anagh Bhaumik of IIT Gandhinagar were present during MoU exchange event along with Mr Sumant Parimal of Innogress and Ms Shweta Patel of S-Qube-Tabor, with other team members. Team also met Director of IIT Gandhinagar Prof Rajat Moona and updated him on ongoing and planned collaboration activities.