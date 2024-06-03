Hyderabad, June 3rd, 2024: The Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India – Hyderabad Chapter, elected a new managing committee for the year 2024-25. CMA Dr. Lavanya Kanduri has been elected as the Chairperson of the Managing Committee of The Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India – Hyderabad Chapter for the year 2024-25 on 31st May 2024. She is a fellow member of the Institute having 20 years of experience in the corporate sector and in academics. Currently, she is the Chairperson and Dean of MANSON Center of Excellence, School of Business Management.

The other office bearers elected are CMA D. Venkata Ram Babu as Vice Chairman, CMA Khaja Jalaluddin as Secretary and CMA Kirti Agarwal as Treasurer. The other Managing Committee Members are CMA Hima Vidya Sanagavarapu, CMA Musasunuri Bala Krishna, CMA L. N. Sruthi Kanigalpula, CMA N. Ganesh, CMA E.V. Usha Rani.