Noida-Greater Noida Expressway- Emerging to be a Retail Powerhouse

Apart from swiftly transitioning into a paradise for retail and commercial developments, Shop-cum-Offices, and high-street projects, the Noida-Greater Expressway is equally well performing on several progressive parameters such as connectivity, infrastructure, population density, and urban settlements. The corridor shares great connectivity with the upcoming Noida International Airport/Jewar Airport through Yamuna Expressway taking less than 1 hour travel time. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway shares easy connectivity with key cities of the National Capital Region such as Delhi, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram. The Aqua Metro line of Noida Metro Rail Corporation(NMRC) that seamlessly connects Noida to power centers of Greater Noida such as Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park etc, also adds feasible traction to the Expressway. It also shares propinquity with Yamuna Expressway (which connects it to popular cities and religious sites of Uttar Pradesh like Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan) and FNG Expressway.

Noida Expressway has become the latest delight zone for commercial and retail developers as consumer demand for diverse types of high-grade offices, malls, and retail structures soars up all thanks to the rapid concentration of sedentary settlements in the corridor. As per the latest projections shared in the JLL report, in the pursuit of territorial expansion of their retail footprints, retail developers are keen to launch projects in lucrative zones. The JLL report envisaged that the new supply of retail real estate space is pegged to rise by 45% from the current 91 mn sq ft across seven major cities which includes Delhi-NCR by 2028. Delhi-NCR is projected to amass a lion’s share in the retail stock supply with 34%.

In the past decade, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has seen developments of various commercial developments, including IT-ITes, high-street commercials, Shop-cum-Offices, and office spaces. According to reliable media reports, the ongoing construction of Jewar Airport/Noida International Airport, coupled with significant infrastructure upgrades in nearby areas, has made the Yamuna Expressway-Noida-Greater Noida Expressway belt an attractive investment landscape with a surge in commercial real estate opportunities. Prominent MNCs and international players have acquired large tracts of land to establish data centers, and industries, and expand their office spaces within this dynamic investment zone.

Talking about the rapid growth of retail establishments in Noida Expressway, Dushyant Singh, Director, Orion One 32, commented, “Noida Expressway has rapidly evolved into a bustling hub for retail and commercial projects, primarily driven by its strategic location, superior connectivity, and robust infrastructure. The expressway’s proximity to Delhi and its integration with major highways and metro lines have made it an attractive destination for businesses and investors. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the availability of ample space for development. The region along the expressway has seen a surge in high-end commercial complexes, IT parks, and shopping malls. Prominent developers have seized the opportunity to create state-of-the-art office spaces and retail hubs, attracting multinational corporations and renowned retail brands.”

Adding profusely to the novelty of the Noida Expressway, experts believe that the upcoming Jewar Airport will also prove to be a turning point in the corridor’s already rich investment landscape. Its proximity to the airport will be seminal in attracting foreign and national MNCs to establish their data centers, offices, and industries in the region.