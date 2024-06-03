Zigly Unveils Zigly+: India’s First Comprehensive Pet Care Subscription Plan

New Delhi, 03 June 2024: Zigly, India’s premier tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand from Cosmo First Limited, introduces Zigly+, the nation’s first comprehensive pet care subscription. This initiative offers pet parents freedom, convenience, and exclusive pricing across all Zigly services and products.

Through this initiative, Zigly aims to revolutionise the pet care experience by offering the following in the Zigly+ service plans:

Convenience & Savings : Offer complete piece of mind with unbelievable savings

: Offer complete piece of mind with unbelievable savings Top-Quality Services : Access to best-in-class veterinary care, spa & grooming, and exclusive non-food pet product discounts

: Access to best-in-class veterinary care, spa & grooming, and exclusive non-food pet product discounts Complete Vet Care : Services range from vaccinations and diagnostics to critical care surgeries

: Services range from vaccinations and diagnostics to critical care surgeries Pet Spa & Grooming : Offers from basic grooming to Asian fusion styles

: Offers from basic grooming to Asian fusion styles Wide Range of Pet Products: Includes exclusive discounts on non-food items

Further, Zigly has introduced three flexible subscription plans for customers:

3-month Essential Plan

6-month Power Up Plan

12-month Premium Plan

Mr. Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly, stated, “Zigly+ aims to revolutionize pet care by offering unmatched convenience and top-quality services. Our program prioritizes the needs of pet parents and their pets.”

With Zigly+, customers get ease of service options ranging from priority booking for all services, or guaranteeing their beloved pets receive timely care, instilling a sense of pet luxury. Zigly+ is available across all Zigly retail outlets nationwide. By leveraging its extensive network of state-of-the-art pet care facilities and experienced professionals, Zigly aims to provide pet parents with a seamless and hassle-free experience.