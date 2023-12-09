IronWeave Partners with OMA3 to Establish Standards for Metaverse & NFTs

New York, NY, December 09, 2023 –Standards are a critical factor in the emerging NFT and Metaverse space.

IronWeave affirms their commitment to establishing standards by joining OMA3’s mission to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.

OMA3 is focused on setting standards to accelerate innovation in the Metaverse and NFT space. The IronWeave team has deep experience across standards-based industries in various verticals such as: insurance, fintech and enterprise software.

A notable example of their domain expertise is the work of CEO, David Iseminger, author of multiple technology books, including a well regarded book in the For Dummies series.

This series has helped thousands of people understand complex technology subjects.

Who are the members of OMA3?

OMA3’s members include such impressive projects as NEAR Protocol, Decentraland, Dapper Labs, Mintable, The Sandbox, and others.

In the coming months and years, the IronWeave team expects to learn from and work alongside these industry experts.

What IronWeave aims to accomplish with OMA3

Contribute constructive ideas to forge standards that benefit the many people who are not yet part of Web3.

Support the creation of intelligent standards that allow projects to fully commit time and resources to their individual projects.

Play an integral part in the creation of standards the industry can adhere to.

Advance the movement to grow the Web3 ecosystem based on a better, more equitable online experience.

The promise of Web3 will be realized when the Web3 experience is as good or better than what exists in Web 2.

IronWeave is committed to the work of the members of the OMA3 alliance, who make up some of the most important projects in Web3 gaming, NFTs, Identity, dApp development, and more.