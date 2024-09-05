Janhvi Kapoor Joins Vitero Tiles as Brand Ambassador

Mumbai, 05th September 2024: Vitero Tiles, a leading brand in the Indian tile industry and a part of the renowned Aparna Enterprises Ltd, announces Bollywood star icon Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership is a part of company’s long-term vision to enhance brand visibility, connect with a wider audience and establish itself as the top tile brand in the country. Vitero Tiles’ brand ethos of style, elegance, and modernity perfectly aligns with the ambassador’s vibrant and contemporary image.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd, said, “We are excited to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Vitero family. Her dynamic persona and eye for style perfectly complement the brand’s vision of redefining interiors with contemporary and high-quality tiles. This association further elevates the journey of Vitero towards being the top brand in the Indian tile market. Vitero has a significant market share in the Southern markets across retail & B2B formats and recently we made significant investment in JV manufacturing at Morbi which gives us access to the Northern Western and Eastern markets. Vitero Tiles will continue to strengthen its position and continue its growth trajectory in the highly competitive tile industry. Vitero as a tile manufacturer is committed to provide innovative surfaces, modern designs and superior quality tiles to meet and exceed the expectations of the modern Indian consumer.

Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, a film that marked her arrival in the industry with commercial success. She quickly built a diverse portfolio, demonstrating her range in projects like Ghost Stories (2020), where she explored the horror genre, and the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), which earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress. Kapoor continued to showcase her versatility in the comedy-horror Roohi (2021) and the black comedy-crime film Good Luck Jerry (2022). Her recent performances in the survival thriller Mili (2022) and the drama Bawaal (2023) further solidify her reputation as a dynamic talent. As she continues to make her mark on the silver screen, Kapoor is also expanding her influence beyond acting, becoming the brand ambassador for Vitero Tiles and reflecting her growing presence in the world of endorsements and brand partnerships.