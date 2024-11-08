J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project

Melbourne, FL, November 08, 2024 –J&B Solar, a top-tier leader in the solar industry, has once again proven its expertise, delivering a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, weeks ahead of schedule and within budget. Chosen by Roncelli, Inc., one of Michigan’s premier construction firms, J&B Solar was entrusted to handle the mechanical construction for the large-scale utility project, marking a significant milestone for renewable energy in the region.

Breaking ground in May, the project wrapped up weeks early, setting a new standard for efficiency and execution. J&B Solar installed 46,000 steel piles using cutting-edge GPS-guided equipment for precision installation, built 1.2 million linear feet of racking, and mounted 320,000 solar panels ahead of schedule and on budget. The project featured 14.5-foot piles, an ATI racking system, and VSUN 550W solar panels.

In a bold move that underscored its ability to operate at scale, J&B Solar achieved 100% compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and a remarkable 95% union labor compliance through a tailored project labor agreement. This approach, coupled with their collaborative work with local union halls, solidified J&B Solar’s reputation as the industry’s leading mechanical contractor.

“J&B Solar’s reputation as the best in the business is well-earned,” said Gino Roncelli, CEO of Roncelli, Inc. “We made the strategic decision to partner with them rather than self-perform, and it paid off. They exceeded our expectations, delivering ahead of schedule with flawless quality and staying on budget. We look forward to collaborating on future projects in Michigan.”

Josh Bessette, CEO of J&B Solar, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We’re grateful to Roncelli for entrusting us with this monumental project. Our focus on hiring locally and establishing a lasting presence in Michigan was reinforced through this collaboration. Delivering ahead of schedule and on budget is a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our partnerships.”

This project represents another successful venture for J&B Solar, further cementing its place as the go-to contractor for utility-scale solar installations across the U.S.