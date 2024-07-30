Mumbai / Delhi NCR, 30 July 2024: Jeena Criticare Logistics Pvt. Ltd., (JCL) the Healthcare arm of Jeena & Company elevated Mr. Prakash Singh as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Singh, having spent more than 9 years at Jeena is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in international Cold Chain freight forwarding and Domestic Supply Chain, bringing a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

Mr Singh, since his joining in 2016, has held various pivotal positions and has been instrumental in driving the success of Jeena & Company in the Pharmaceutical vertical. His thorough experience in the field will be an asset in steering Jeena Criticare Logistics’ success towards further growth.

Welcoming Mr. Prakash Singh into his new role, Partners at Jeena & Company said, “Prakash has been an invaluable asset to the company and the team. His understanding of the business and client requirements, coupled with his insights, has made him an essential member of Jeena & Company, for nearly a decade. We are confident that entrusting him with these additional responsibilities will further enhance our success and contribute significantly to the business.”

Mr Singh is well known in the industry and has chaired many webinars on Pharma logistics both at National and International level. He has also been part of many International conferences.

As the COO, Mr. Singh will oversee the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to drive growth through operational efficiency, business development, financial oversight, and innovation at Jeena Criticare Logistics. His key responsibilities will also include quality control, leadership development, stakeholder engagement, and ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. He will be instrumental in optimizing performance, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and expanding the company’s market presence.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Mr Prakash Singh stated, “My journey with Jeena & Company has been incredibly rewarding, marked by meaningful contributions and achievements. I am excited to embrace this new and vital role, and I look forward to the challenge of further elevating our operations at Jeena Criticare Logistics. This opportunity marks a significant step towards fostering long-term growth with Jeena Criticare Logistics.”

Mr. Singh’s strong educational foundation features a Science Graduate from Rajasthan University, a Diploma in Modern Business Strategies from EQP Business School Sweden, and an MBA with a focus on Marketing, Finance & Supply Chain from Siva Sivani Institute, Hyderabad. He has vast experience in the field of Domestic and International Cold Chain Management, DGR, Clinical Trials, and Healthcare logistics. His impressive qualifications and esteemed industry reputation further strengthen his leadership of Jeena Criticare Logistics.