JEEVMEDIA’s exclusive Creator Selena Chinnakotla Attends Google Cloud Summit in London

The only Indian creator to attend the summit, Selena’s participation underscores JEEVMEDIA’s focus on nurturing creators working at the intersection of technology, AI and digital innovation

India, July 01: JEEVMEDIA, a global creator management and influencer marketing agency focused on technology, AI and digital-first creators, marked a significant milestone as its exclusive creator, Selena, attended Google Cloud Summit London. Selena was the only Indian creator to be present at the summit, joining industry leaders, developers and technology professionals for one of Google’s flagship events centred on cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Known for creating content around AI, cybersecurity and emerging technology, Selena’s participation reflects the growing presence of specialised creators in conversations that extend beyond digital platforms. As technology companies increasingly engage with creator communities, niche creators are finding opportunities to experience and interpret industry developments firsthand.

The milestone also reflects JEEVMEDIA’s growing presence in the global creator economy. Founded in 2022 by Prafulla Kumar Jha, the agency works with creators and brands across India, the US, Europe, Canada and Turkey, and is the only Indian creator management agency working extensively with global creators and international brands, with a strong focus on AI, technology and digital-first talent.

Speaking about the experience, Selena Chinnakotla said: “Google Cloud Summit London brought together people building products and ideas that are shaping the future of technology. Being there offered a chance to observe those conversations up close and better understand how the industry is evolving. It’s an experience that has broadened my perspective as a creator, and I’m grateful to JEEVMEDIA for supporting opportunities that encourage continuous learning and growth.” Prafulla Kumar Jha, Founder of JEEVMEDIA, added: “Creators working in technology bring an important perspective to the industry because they help make complex subjects more accessible. Selena’s participation at Google Cloud Summit London reflects the growing relevance of specialised creators and the opportunities emerging for them on global platforms. At JEEVMEDIA, our focus has always been on supporting creators who are building expertise within their respective niches.”

With technology becoming an increasingly important content category, creator participation at industry events is steadily becoming part of the broader dialogue between platforms, brands and digital communities. Selena’s presence at Google Cloud Summit London reflects this shift, while reinforcing JEEVMEDIA’s continued focus on nurturing creators in the AI and technology space.