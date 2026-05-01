JSW MG Motor India Registers over 3% Year‑on‑Year Growth in April 2026

GURUGRAM, May 1: JSW MG Motor India registered a 3 % Year ‑on‑ Year (Y‑o‑Y) growth in April 2026 compared to the same month in 2025. Sustaining steady momentum across both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolios, the carmaker clocked 6018 wholesale units during the month.

This growth comes despite the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has disrupted global supply chains and dampened consumer sentiment, leading to softer overall demand in the automotive market.