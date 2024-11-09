Kalyan Jewellers Unveils Chhath Puja Campaign with Kinjal Rajpriya

Chandigarh, 9th November 2024: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most-trusted jewellery brand has released it all-new campaign ad to mark the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The 58-second short format digital campaign features the company’s regional brand ambassador Kinjal Rajpriya in a distinctive avatar, wherein she seamlessly transitions from a minimalistic look to a traditional Indian attire, effectively addressing the preferences of the modern woman while respecting established traditions. Celebrating the vibrant spirit of the festival, this as beautifully carries forward the legacy of Kalyan Jewellers’ #TraditionOfTogetherness by showcasing familial bonds in a unique way, while also highlighting the company’s deep understanding of today’s evolving consumer preferences.

The campaign ad introduces the phrase “Kalyan Ka Hai”, a message that resonates with the brand’s values of trust, faith, and confidence—qualities that have strengthened Kalyan Jewellers’ bond with its customers nationwide. It symbolizes the trust enjoyed by the company from its diverse consumer base hailing from different cultures and backgrounds.

As a part of this festive campaign, Kalyan Jewellers proudly introduces an exclusive, limited-edition jewellery piece inspired by Chhath Puja. This unique design symbolizes the essence of the festival, reflecting elements like the rising sun, diya and rituals associated with Chhath, capturing the devotion and purity of this celebration in exquisite craftsmanship. The specially designed jewellery pieces are crafted to resonate with the cultural richness of Chhath Puja, offering patrons an opportunity to carry a piece of tradition with them.

The jewellery brand has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of celebrating region-specific ethos and traditions, particularly during festive seasons. The brand’s unique hyperlocal marketing strategy has enabled it to resonate with diverse cultural narratives, launching distinctive campaigns that reflect the rich tapestry of India’s traditions. Kalyan Jewellers fosters a deep connection with its customers by honouring regional customs and values.