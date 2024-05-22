Karur Vysya Bank opens its 840th Branch at Ayodhya

India, May 22, 2024: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) inaugurated a new branch at Ayodhya today. This is the 840th Branch of the Bank.

Dr. Meena Hemchandra, Chairperson, Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated the Branch.

Ayodhya is the 7th Branch of the Bank in Uttar Pradesh and the 35th Branch in the Delhi Division of the Bank.

The new branch is located at Old No. 5/3/5, New No. 5/13/9, Swami Dayanand Marg, Rampath, Ayodhya – 224 001. The branch will provide the complete range of banking services that include retail and commercial banking products, insurance products through third party tie-ups, etc. The branch has been provided with an ATM, Cash Deposit Machine and Passbook printer for the convenience of its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. B Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of the Bank said “The Bank had opened 39 new branches during FY 2024 and proposes to add about 100 new branches across the country during the current financial year. The Bank posted the highest ever annual Net Profit of Rs. 1605 cr. during the last financial year. The Net NPA of the Bank stood at 0.40%. The Bank continues its strong growth momentum, consistency in Asset quality and profitability.”

Shri B Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Sarvashri K S Ravichandran, R Ramkumar, K G Mohan, Murali Ramaswamy and R Vidhya Shankar, Directors of the Bank and other senior executives were present on the occasion.