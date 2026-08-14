Jal Jeevan Mission: From Expanding Tap Coverage to Sustaining Water Services

Aug 14: As India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) completes seven years of implementation, with rural tap-water coverage increasing from 3.23 crore households at the time of its launch in 2019 to more than 15.91 crore households today. Rural tap-water coverage has now crossed 82 per cent, while over 2.8 lakh villages have been certified themselves as Har Ghar Jal and more than 1 Lakh Gram Panchayats also certified as Har Ghar Jal.

The seven-year milestone comes as the Mission enters a new phase focused not only on expanding coverage but on ensuring that the infrastructure created delivers reliable and sustainable water services.

JJM 2.0, approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2026 and extended until December 2028, places greater emphasis on assured service delivery, operation and maintenance, water-quality surveillance, source sustainability, community ownership and digital monitoring.

A key element of this phase is Jan Bhagidari, with Gram Panchayats, Village Water and Sanitation Committees and local communities taking a larger role in the operation, monitoring and sustainability of rural water systems.

Under JJM 2.0, Reformed linked MoUs signed with States/ UTs to streamline the service delivery and completion of work on time bound manner. Under this new phase, the role of local institutions is being strengthened through reforms such as Jal Arpan, which provides for the formal handover of completed schemes to Gram Panchayats and Village Water & Sanitation Committees. The process places greater responsibility for operation and maintenance with local institutions and communities.

Jal Seva Aankalan is intended to bring assessment of scheme performance and service quality closer to the village, while the Sujalam Bharat framework provides digital identification and mapping of rural drinking-water infrastructure. Geo-tagging and integration with the PM Gati Shakti platform are also aimed at strengthening planning and monitoring of water infrastructure.

The reforms are being taken forward with States and Union Territories through a service-oriented and Gram Panchayat-led approach. In June, reform-linked MoUs under JJM

2.0 were signed with seven States and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Earlier this month, ₹6,154.96 crore was released to States under JJM 2.0.

The shift places greater emphasis on what happens after a household receives a tap connection, including regular supply, maintenance of infrastructure, water quality and the sustainability of local sources.

Community participation is central to this next phase of the Mission. Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis are being positioned to play a greater role in managing local water systems, while community participation extends to water-quality monitoring and source sustainability.

As of 2026, Over 24.80 lakh women have been trained to use Field Test Kits to test drinking water in their villages. JJM also has a network of 2,868 water-testing laboratories, including 1,704 NABL-accredited facilities. The JJM Dashboard’s Citizen Corner provides access to village-level water-quality information and a mechanism for grievance redressal.

Jan Bhagidari also extends to conservation of the sources on which these systems depend. Initiatives such as Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari encourage locally driven measures for groundwater recharge and water conservation.

This community-led approach is an important part of the Mission’s effort to sustain rural water systems over the long term. With local institutions involved in planning, monitoring and maintaining assets, JJM 2.0 seeks to strengthen accountability at the level at which water services are delivered.

The expansion has implications beyond household access. The World Health Organization has estimated that achieving the Mission’s goals could save women 5.5 crore hours each day that would otherwise be spent collecting water and could prevent nearly 4 lakh deaths from diarrhoeal disease.

Research cited by the Government, including work by Nobel laureate Professor Michael Kremer, has also estimated that expanded access to safe drinking water could contribute to a substantial reduction in under-five mortality. The benefits also extend to women’s participation in economic activities. SBI Research has reported that JJM has freed nearly 9 crore women from fetching water, creating greater opportunities for them to engage in other economic activities. Studies by IIM Bangalore and the International Labour Organization have pointed to employment generated through the construction, operation and maintenance of rural water infrastructure.

The seven-year milestone coincides with this year’s observance of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Ahead of Independence Day, villages are also undertaking clean-up drives and water-conservation activities at sites created through JJM, taking selfies with JJM Infra, alongside preparations for flag hoisting on August 15 at JJM infrastructure.

For JJM, this milestone marks both the scale of infrastructure creation and a shift in priorities. From 3.23 crore rural households with tap connections in 2019 to more than 15.91 crore today, the Mission has brought the country significantly closer to universal rural tap-water coverage.

JJM 2.0 now places the emphasis on sustaining that progress through reliable service delivery, stronger local institutions, water-quality monitoring, sustainable sources and Jan Bhagidari.