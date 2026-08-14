Fractal’s Vaidya.ai Powers BMC Health AI Chatbot on WhatsApp for Mumbai

First deployment under the MoU with BMC to pioneer integrated AI solutions spanning patient interactions, doctor support, and public health intelligence

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fractal Analytics Ltd. (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL), a globally recognized enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, today announced launch of the beta version of BMC Health AI Chatbot on WhatsApp powered by Vaidya.ai (accessible at +91 9892993368). The deployment marks a key milestone under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Fractal and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in July 2026.

Designed to support one of India’s largest public healthcare networks, this free multilingual and multimodal service delivers trusted health information for Mumbai, through a familiar WhatsApp interface, making healthcare guidance more accessible and easier to understand.

As part of the deployment, individuals can:

Receive AI-generated simplified summaries of laboratory reports in English, Marathi and other select languages, helping them understand key findings and observed values in easy-to-understand language.

Identify nearby BMC healthcare facilities based on their healthcare needs.

Access trusted health and wellness information anytime through a conversational interface.

Fractal has been selected by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission to build the nation’s first reasoning model with a focus on Healthcare. Fractal has built Vaidya.ai which is world’s first AI model to score above 50 on OpenAI’s HealthBench (Hard), outperforming GPT-5 and Gemini Pro 3. The model combines multilingual and multimodal capabilities with Responsible AI principles.

The BMC Health AI Chatbot on WhatsApp is one component of a broader AI-powered public health initiative being piloted by BMC and Fractal. The initiative also includes:

AI-guided pre-consultation support for doctors that capture patients’ chief complaints, self-reported medical history and medication details before a consultation, generating structured summaries for doctors within the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

that capture patients’ chief complaints, self-reported medical history and medication details before a consultation, generating structured summaries for doctors within the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). A Public Health Intelligence Dashboard that provides healthcare administrators with anonymized, aggregated insights from laboratory reports, enabling real-time visibility into emerging health trends across the city.

The pilot is being implemented across various BMC facilities, ranging from dispensaries to major hospitals including KEM, with a privacy-first architecture aligned with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. Patient information is processed within a framework designed to support privacy, security, and responsible use of healthcare data.

“Mumbai’s public healthcare system serves millions of citizens every year, making timely access to information and efficient clinical workflows critical. Vaidya.ai represents an important step in leveraging AI to strengthen healthcare delivery. As we evaluate this pilot across selected BMC facilities, our focus is on improving patient experience, supporting healthcare professionals and enabling more informed public health decision-making, while ensuring that clinical decisions remain with qualified medical professionals,” said Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on the occasion of MoU signing.

BMC’s healthcare network handles more than 16.8 million OPD visits and generates over 3 million laboratory reports annually. The pilot aims to evaluate how AI can improve citizen access to healthcare information, support clinical workflows and strengthen public health decision-making at scale.

“This collaboration combines BMC’s commitment to technology-led public healthcare with Fractal’s experience in responsible AI. Beyond improving access to health information for citizens, the initiative demonstrates how AI can support clinicians and public health administrators with practical, scalable solutions that deliver real-world impact,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group CEO and Vice Chairman, Fractal.

To access Mumbai’s BMC Health AI Chatbot on WhatsApp powered by Vaidya.ai, users can message on WhatsApp to +91 9892993368. The service is available 24×7 at no cost and provides secure access with responsible AI guardrails.

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is a globally recognized pure-play enterprise AI company trusted by Fortune 500®-sized enterprises to power decision-making through AI services, solutions, and products. Fractal’s strategy is focused on three pillars: AI-led Transformation (AIT), which reimagines business workflows and decision-making through AI; AI Foundations (AIF), which enables scalable, trusted, and governed enterprise AI through robust data and technology foundations; and AI Work & Workforce (AIW), which helps organizations redesign work, develop AI-ready talent, and build the capabilities needed for the AI-native enterprise. All three pillars are powered by Cogentiq, Fractal’s flagship agentic AI platform.

With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement. Fractal’s track record includes developing proprietary models and products such as Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve, as well as incubating and spinning out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke (or critical health conditions). Fractal’s suite of businesses consists of Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

About Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is India’s largest urban local body, responsible for providing civic infrastructure, public healthcare and essential municipal services to Mumbai. Established in 1888, BMC operates one of the country’s largest public healthcare networks, comprising tertiary care hospitals, maternity hospitals, specialty hospitals, peripheral hospitals, dispensaries and health centres, delivering healthcare services to millions of citizens annually

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