Investments in stocks earlier required lots of paperwork, but thanks to new-age discount brokers, it has become easy to open a demat account with your smartphone and invest in all securities such as ETFs, mutual funds, stocks and IPOs, etc.

Today, we will give you an overview of the top discount brokers in India.

Who are Discount Brokers?

A discount broker is a brokerage firm that allows an investor to purchase and sell securities at a very low price compared to a full-time broker. Discount brokers generally do not provide any dedicated relationship manager or advisory services; instead, they only provide execution services through their fast, technology-driven platform. Their platform allows investors to invest in various investment tools such as stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, IPO, etc. Today, many of the discount brokers offer the best demat apps in India that make investing more accessible, affordable, and convenient for all types of investors, such as active traders, long-term investors, etc.

Top 10 Discount Brokers in India

Pocketful Zerodha Groww Angel One Upstox Dhan Fyers 5Paisa Shoonya by Finvasia Motilal Oswal

Discount Broker Key Features Suitable For Pocketful AI-powered insights, free delivery brokerage, Advance tools for F&O and multiple investment products. Beginners and active traders. Zerodha India’s largest broker with Kite, Coin, and Varsity. Long-term investors and traders. Groww Simple interface with seamless investing across multiple assets. First-time investors Angel One AI recommendations, research tools, and multi-asset investing. Traders looking for research support Upstox TradingView charts, fast execution, and advanced trading tools. Active traders Dhan Built for active traders with Forever Orders and strategy tools. Professional and F&O traders Fyers Powerful charting, screeners, and technical analysis features. Technical traders 5paisa One platform for stocks, mutual funds, insurance, and more. Budget-conscious investors Shoonya by Finvasia Zero brokerage with advanced trading and API support. Frequent Traders m.Stock Zero brokerage plans with modern trading and investment tools. Investors looking for a low-cost trading platform.

Overview of Top 10 Discount Brokers in India

The detailed overview of top discount brokers in India is as follows:

Pocketful: It is one of the fastest-growing discount brokers in India. Pocketful combines modern technology with affordable trading and offers a unique mobile application. Their AI-powered market insight helps various investors identify trading opportunities. It allows investors to invest in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, etc. This makes it an excellent choice for investors looking for a feature-oriented, easy-to-use discount broking platform. Zerodha: It is the largest discount broker in India. Their flagship trading platform, commonly known as Kite, is popular among traders because of its interface and advanced trading facilities. It offers zero brokerage on delivery trades along with a flat fee on intraday and F&O trades. The company is suitable for investors looking for a reliable and feature-rich application. They also have a coin app known for direct investing in mutual funds. Groww: Groww started its business as a mutual fund distributor and offers direct mutual funds. It later expanded into stock trading and successfully acquired investors through their beginner friendly investor platform. Groww also provides educational content for its users that help investor in making informed investment decisions. With millions of users across India, it is the fastest-growing investment platform in India. Angel One: Angel One is a technology-driven discount broker. It serves as a digital-first investment platform. Its mobile application is powered by AI and is equipped with advanced charting tools. Angel One also offers margin trading facilities, portfolio analysis, etc. Due to its affordable pricing and research capabilities, this platform is suitable for both active and beginner traders. Along with the focus on research, it also gives importance to customer support. Upstox: Upstox provides TradingView-powered charts in its mobile application. It has emerged as India’s leading discount broking firm. This is popular among intraday traders due to its smooth user experience. Investors can invest in all types of securities such as equity, mutual funds, ETFs, etc. Their platform is equipped with advanced charting tools such as TradingView and has a customizable watchlist. Dhan: This application is built especially for traders who want advanced tools and require customisation. The key advantage of Dhan discount broker is that it continuously focuses on innovation and introduces new features regularly. It provides a wide range of tools at an affordable brokerage charge. It can be an excellent option for investors opting for a modern, feature-oriented trading platform. Fyers: The company is known for offering a premium trading experience along with strong technical analysis. Their application is primarily used by traders who are dependent on charts, indicators, etc. It also provides portfolio tracking, along with a customizable trading layout. Fyers also comes with API integration. 5Paisa: It is a comprehensive discount broking platform; it offers more than just trading in stocks. Their platform is equipped with research reports, portfolio analysis, along with robo-advisory services and educational content. Their affordable brokerage plan and wide range of product offerings make it suitable for investors who wants all in one investment platform. Shoonya by Finvasia: The company has gained significant attention because of its zero brokerage model for multiple trading segments. Their platform offers trading in equities, commodities, currencies, etc. It is equipped with API trading and advanced charting. This platform is suitable for investors who are cost-conscious. m.Stock: It is a discount brokerage division of Mirae Asset Capital Market, especially designed for investors and traders looking for a low-cost, technology-driven trading experience. One can seamlessly open their trading and demat account, and their user-friendly platform is popular among both experienced and beginner traders. It offers affordability with a tech-driven trading experience.

Conclusion

On a concluding note, there are various discount brokers available today; choosing the right broker for trading is a bit difficult. No broker can fit all; therefore, one must choose the broker that best aligns with their investment style, budget and required features. If you are planning to create a demat account online, it is advisable not to look only for the brokerage charges; keep a keen look on the features, customer support, and user friendly application along with it. Therefore, one must spend a little more time in making a detailed comparison before choosing a discount broker.

Disclaimer – The securities, funds, and strategies mentioned in this blog are purely for informational purposes and are not recommendations.