KIB Partners with Connectrac for Community Service Day

Irving, TX, November 30, 2023 — On Nov. 16, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed 22 Connectrac employee volunteers to Trinity View Park, 2221 E. State Highway 356, for a service project. They conducted a cleanup of Trinity View and the neighboring River Hills Park. The group’s combined efforts accounted for a total of 66 volunteer service hours. The group collected 182 pounds of trash and 142 pounds of recyclable material, preventing it from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, which forms the eastern border of the parks.

A brand of the Legrand industrial group, Dallas-headquartered Connectrac specializes in floor-based power and data distribution systems. Their founder’s vision of the Connectrac work culture is to be positive and energetic, be open-minded, think creatively, and care for each other and the community.

“KIB was happy to welcome Connectrac back to Irving,” said KIB board member Kely Horn. “We first collaborated with them on a project at Trinity View prior to the pandemic and have been looking forward to scheduling with Connectrac again. While we typically work with companies here in Irving, we certainly welcome groups from any location who want to help. Connectrac’s offices are just a few blocks away on the Dallas side of this river, so we share a common interest in taking care of this important waterway.”

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.