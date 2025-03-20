Kirloskar Brothers Launches Advanced Borewell Pumps KU7P and LEHR

March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 – Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a leader in innovative fluid management solutions, proudly announces the launch of two advanced borewell submersible pumps – KU7P and LEHR. Engineered for superior performance, energy efficiency, and durability, these pumps cater to a wide range of applications, including domestic and community water supply in rural and urban areas, as well as agriculture.

KU7P is a groundbreaking innovation, being India’s first 17.5 CM oil-filled submersible pump. It is designed for low power consumption and features enhanced oil lubrication, significantly reducing electricity costs. Additionally, it is compatible with solar energy systems, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. The KU7P, compliant with National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standards, ensures high reliability and performance.

LEHR is a 10 CM borewell submersible pump that features a special Flexi Drive Motor Technology for low-voltage startability. This advanced technology ensures operability in a wide voltage range, resulting in lower electricity consumption and reduced energy bills. Built for optimum efficiency and a quick repair feature, the pump’s energy-saving technology makes it a highly sustainable choice.

Both KU7P and LEHR pumps are designed for 1800 horizontal and vertical applications and feature a sand-fighter design, making them ideal for sandy borewells. They are further strengthened by 99.9% pure EC-grade copper winding wires, ensuring exceptional durability and high performance in demanding conditions.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Rama Kirloskar, Joint Managing Director, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, said: “At Kirloskar Brothers Limited, innovation and sustainability are at the heart of our engineering excellence. The launch of KU7P and LEHR borewell submersible pumps is a testament to our commitment to providing energy-efficient, high-performance solutions for the agricultural and domestic sectors. KU7P, with its groundbreaking oil-filled technology and solar compatibility, and LEHR, with its advanced Flexi Drive Motor Technology, are designed to ensure superior efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. These pumps reinforce our mission to deliver innovative products that empower communities with reliable water solutions while promoting energy conservation.”

With these cutting-edge borewell submersible pumps, KBL continues its commitment to delivering innovative, energy-efficient, and reliable pumping solutions to meet the evolving needs of domestic and agricultural water supply sectors.

