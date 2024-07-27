Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry with support of Ministry Of MSME hosts MSME CONVENTION 2024 in Ahmedabad

Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry with the support of the Ministry Of MSME, has organized MSME CONVENTION 2024 celebrating its 6th Annual Foundation Day in Ahmedabad.

Various government dignitaries from the MSME Department, Mr. TK Solanki Asst Director MSME DI, GovtOf India, SDBI, SBI, and others along with KCCI Chairman Mr. Durgesh Agarwal, KCCI Hon Secretary General Mr Bharat Patel were present during the convention. In this convention there were International Delegates like Mr. Alexandar Evtuk from Russia CSCP, Mr. Mehul Raval, Russia CSCP; Mr. Steve Hickling, British Deputy High Commission; Mr. Evizal Abdul Kadir UIR, Indonesia; and Mr. Kyu Nam Kim, KOTRA South Korea.

In this convention, KCCI has signed an agreement to take Indian Delegation to Russia between the 20th to 25th October 2024 and exchange dialect and business opportunities for Indian Business with Russia.

The MSME CONVENTION 2024 had 500 plus participants and 25+ Exhibitors were present in the convention. In the evening there was a themed fashion Show on sustainable fashion. Bollywood legendary actress Ms Bhagyashree Dasani was invited to felicitate awards and grace the evening while sustainable clothing was being showcased by gorgeous models and students from Anant National University. More than 30 awards were presented to recognize businesses for doing phenomenal work in their respective sectors.