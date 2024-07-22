MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2024 — Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd’s (“Kotak Life”) product T.U.L.I.P – Term with Unit Linked Insurance Plan has been awarded the prestigious ‘Product of the Year 2024’ under the ‘Life Insurance – ULIP’ category at the 16th Edition of the Product of the Year (POY) Awards. Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. It is an internationally Recognised Certification that celebrates and rewards the best innovations in consumer products and services.

Established over three decades ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries.

T.U.L.I.P. is a unit linked term insurance plan that offers life cover upto 100 times the annual premium while giving customers the opportunity to earn returns like a unit linked insurance plan (ULIP). It also provides additional protection against critical illnesses and accidental death.