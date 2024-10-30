La Chimera to What a Feeling: 5 Most Anticipated Titles at the 29th Edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) that you can’t miss

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) has long delighted Indian audiences with the best of European cinema. This annual celebration of European cinema, Indo-Europe partnership, and shared passion for art and culture offers an immersive experience with 26 award-winning films in 31 languages. In its highly anticipated 29th edition, the EUFF will provide a window into Europe’s heart, weaving a rich tapestry of experiences, perspectives, and cultures that will enchant and inspire you/the audience.

With EUFF 2024 just around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the most eagerly awaited titles:

1. La Chimera (Italy): Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli, thieves of ancient grave goods and archaeological wonders, the Chimera means redemption from work and the dream of easy wealth. For Arthur, the Chimera looks like the woman he lost, Beniamina (Yile Yara Vianello). To find her, Arthur challenges the invisible, searches everywhere, and goes inside the earth—in search of the door to the afterlife of which myths speak. In an adventurous journey between the living and the dead, between forests and cities, between celebrations and solitudes, the intertwined destinies of these characters unfold, all in search of the Chimera.

This Italian film, La Chimera is directed by Alice Rohrwacher which is a comedy drama that deals with the themes of love, loss, relationships, and materialism.

2. What A Feeling (Austria): Marie Theres, 52, seems to have it all: a 20-year marriage to her husband Alexander, a teenage daughter, Anna, and a successful career as a doctor. But in a single moment, everything unravels. Her husband walks out, her daughter rebels, she is suspended from the hospital after a near-fatal mistake, and even her friends turn their backs on her. Enter Fa, a bold, free-spirited Iranian woman who runs a carpentry business with her siblings while caring for their elderly mother. Though the two women are complete opposites, they are irresistibly drawn to each other. Both must confront and break free from the self-imposed limitations of their lives if they truly want to find happiness.

Directed by Kat Rohrer, What a Feeling is a romantic comedy that delves into the theme of LGBTQIA+, self-discovery, sisterhood, and female empowerment.

3. Sons (Vogter) (Denmark): The question arises: what takes precedence—the profound personal grief or the duty to one’s job? The idealistic prison guard Eva (Sidse Babett Knudsen) confronts the most challenging dilemma of her life when a young man connected to her past is transferred to the prison where she works. Without disclosing her secret, she requests a transfer to his block, thus unfolding a tense psychological thriller where Eva’s commitment to justice threatens to unravel her morality and jeopardise her future.

Sons (Vogter) is directed by Gustav Möller which deals with themes across grief, moral dilemma, justice, forgiveness, and psychological thriller.

4. Afire (Roter Himmel) (Germany): While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon and photographer Felix are intrigued by Nadja, a mysterious young woman staying at Felix’s family holiday home. Nadja quickly captivates Leon, not only with her passionate affair with lifeguard Devid but also through her brutally honest insights, which force him to confront his artistic shortcomings. As Leon and Nadja grow closer, an encroaching forest fire threatens their group, challenging Leon to explore whether he can genuinely care for anyone beyond himself.

Directed by Christian Petzold, the romantic-comedy drama delves into the themes of climate change, mortality, consumerism, and human relationships.

5. Baan (Portugal): When Home stops feeling like one, wandering becomes routine. Time, space and emotions implode, blurring Lisbon with Bangkok. Past, present or perhaps future intertwine in a story that begins when EL meets K.

Directed by Leonor Teles, Baan delves into the themes of relationships, human connection, city landscapes.

This year, EUFF will travel across three cities – New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, the festival will kick off in the national capital, running from 7th to 16th November. The New Delhi leg will be hosted across three iconic venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan. The festival will then travel to Kolkata (27th November – 28th December, 2024). Moving ahead to the third city, EUFF will be hosting the screening at Hyderabad (6th December – 15th December, 2024).