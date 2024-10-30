Q2 FY25 Sees Highest-Ever Revenue of Rs. 3,269 Crore and EBITDA of Rs. 145 Crore

New Delhi, October 30, 2024: SIS Ltd., announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2024.

Key Consolidated Financials at a Glance:

Rs. cr. Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Y-o-Y Q1 FY25 Q-o-Q Revenue from operations 3,268.8 3,073.6 6.4% 3,129.9 4.4% EBITDA 144.8 144.5 0.2% 137.4 5.4% EBITDA % 4.4% 4.7% 4.4% Profit after taxes 68.8 75.3 -8.6% 64.2 7.1% Profit after taxes % 2.1% 2.4% 2.1%

Segmental revenues are as follows:

Security Solutions India: Rs. 1,384 cr. in Q2FY25 vs Rs 1,302 cr. in Q2FY24 and Rs.

1,338 cr. in Q1FY25

Security Solutions International: Rs. 1,347 cr. in Q2FY25 vs Rs 1,259 cr. in Q2FY24 and Rs. 1,276 cr. in Q1FY25

Facility Management Solutions: Rs. 553 cr. in Q2FY25 vs Rs 528 cr. in Q2FY24 and Rs.

530 cr. in Q1FY25

Return Ratios: ROCE of Q2 FY25 was 11.7%.

Cash Conversion – OCF/EBITDA on a consolidated basis was 166.1% for the quarter.

Business Updates:

Security Solutions India: The Security Solutions India business continued its growth momentum with 6.3% YoY growth and 3.5% QoQ growth in revenue for the quarter, and reached Rs. 1,384 Cr. Major wins during the quarter came from the Transportation, Logistics, Energy, and Real Estate sectors. EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 is 5.5% compared to 5.4% in Q1 FY25. Our Alarm Monitoring and Response company, VProtect, is now servicing over 25,000 connections.

Security Solutions International: The Security Solutions International business recorded a revenue of Rs. 1,347 Cr. for the quarter which is a 7.0% YoY growth (3.2% in constant currency) and 5.6% QoQ growth (3.5% in constant currency). This growth was primarily driven by new wins in the BFSI, Public sector, Energy and Retail sectors. The EBITDA margin for Q2FY25 was 3.3% compared to 3.4% in Q1FY25.

Facility Management Solutions: The Facility Management Solutions segment continued its growth momentum with 4.8% revenue growth YoY and 4.3% growth QoQ for the quarter, reaching revenues of Rs 553 Cr. for the quarter. Major wins during the quarter came from BFSI, Health, Manufacturing, and Real Estate sectors. The EBITDA margin for Q2FY25 increased to 4.3% driven by margin improvement initiatives.

Cash Logistics Solutions: The Cash Logistics segment continues its strong revenue growth with 13.1% growth YoY and 3.3% growth QoQ for the quarter. The Q2 FY25 EBITDA was Rs. 30.4 cr., an increase of 20.6% YoY, and Q2 FY25 EBITDA margin was 17.2%. New innovative solutions revenue growth is 98% in Q2 FY25 YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director said,