LAPP India Unveils Advanced Cable and Connectivity Solutions at ELASIA 2026 Exhibition

Bangalore, May 18 : LAPP India proudly participates in ELASIA 2026, Asia’s premier exhibition for the electrical and power sector. With a strong commitment to innovation and reliability, LAPP showcases its cutting-edge cable and connector solutions that empower the evolving energy landscape.

At ELASIA 2026, LAPP India showcases a comprehensive portfolio of products designed for safe, efficient, and sustainable energy transmission. From advanced industrial cables to robust connectivity solutions, LAPP is enabling industries to build resilient infrastructure for the future — from Smart Grids and Smart Factories to Data Centres and E-Mobility.

Speaking at the event, Sumit Mitra, Managing Director, LAPP India, says: