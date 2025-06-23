Celebrating Neurodiversity

FlipSide Workspace Takes Children with Autism, Down Syndrome, and Intellectual Disabilities to Watch “Sitare Zameen Par”

Hyderabad, June 23, 2025 — FlipSide Workspace, a Vocational Centre dedicated to children and adults (14 and above) with Autism, Down Syndrome, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently took a team of 40 students, parents, and mentors to watch the film “Sitare Zameen Par” at RK Cineplex PVR Cinemas, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills. The movie, produced by Aamir Khan, sensitively portrays the lives of children and young adults with neurodiverse conditions, providing a mirror to the challenges and triumphs they experience daily.

The film centres on a basketball coach who, after facing personal challenges, serves his community by training neurodivergent adults. His transformation throughout the film highlights the power of inclusivity, empathy, and challenging societal norms about what is considered “normal.”

The students, mentors, and parents were deeply moved by the film’s portrayal of neurodiverse individuals, celebrating not just their struggles but also their strengths and potential. “The film mirrors many of the emotions we witness every day at FlipSide,” shared one of the mentors. “It brings to light the inner world of these young people, their challenges, but more importantly, their incredible strengths. Like the film, our work is grounded in respect, possibility, and believing in their potential for growth when provided with the right environment.”

One of the most poignant moments in the film was the genuine joy the neurodiverse characters expressed in each other’s successes, emphasizing empathy and shared joy over competition. “That’s the spirit we see every day,” said another mentor. “Here, students celebrate each other’s wins, big and small, and that creates a supportive and inclusive environment.”

The movie also featured the transformation of a neurotypical character, played by Aamir Khan, who learns to appreciate the depth of emotional intelligence and intuition in neurodiverse individuals. A parent reflected, “It was a reminder that often it is we who need to learn from them, not the other way around.”

As FlipSide Workspace continues to make a difference in Hyderabad’s educational landscape, it remains a powerful example of inclusive learning. Through initiatives like FlipSide and A Seat at the Table, the future looks increasingly inclusive—one meal, one skill, and one shared celebration at a time.

In its third year, FlipSide Workspace has redefined inclusive education and vocational training for young adults with Autism, Down Syndrome, and intellectual disabilities, aged 15 and above. The center emphasizes life skills for independent living, such as money management, cooking, emotional regulation, and communication. Each program is tailored to the unique needs of each student, ensuring they gain the confidence and skills necessary for a fulfilling life.

FlipSide’s in-house vocational initiative, A Seat at the Table, is a fully functional cloud kitchen managed by the students. The kitchen, which has been met with great enthusiasm since its launch, offers students hands-on experience in cooking, managing inventory, and running daily operations. The project also empowers students with the early seeds of financial independence.

FlipSide Workspace continues to support 20 students across its two centres, providing a structured, supportive environment where students are empowered to thrive.