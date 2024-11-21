Lindstrom Group acquires Micronclean’s Industrial Workwear Business

UK, 21 November 2024: Lindström Group, a global textile service company, has announced the acquisition of Micronclean’s industrial workwear business in the United Kingdom. This strategic move reinforces Lindström’s commitment to growth in the UK market and strengthens its customer base, particularly in the heavy and food industry sectors.

The acquisition, an asset transaction, involves Lindström taking over Micronclean’s customer contracts and related textile assets, while also welcoming Micronclean’s on-site service personnel to the Lindström team. This transition follows Micronclean’s decision to close its Grantham site, where it currently serves over 180 customers in heavy and food industries. To ensure seamless service, Lindström will integrate these clients into its robust UK operations.

Micronclean, a family-owned textile service provider, offers workwear and cleanroom services across the UK and India, with a workforce of over 400 employees. Lindström, which has been present in the UK since 2001, serves over 4,400 customers in workwear and industrial wipers, supported by a network of service centers across Bedford, Bradford, Manchester, and additional sites.