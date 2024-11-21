Lindstrom Group acquires Micronclean’s Industrial Workwear Business

UK, 21 November 2024: Lindström Group, a global textile service company, has announced the acquisition of Micronclean’s industrial workwear business in the United Kingdom. This strategic move reinforces Lindström’s commitment to growth in the UK market and strengthens its customer base, particularly in the heavy and food industry sectors.
The acquisition, an asset transaction, involves Lindström taking over Micronclean’s customer contracts and related textile assets, while also welcoming Micronclean’s on-site service personnel to the Lindström team. This transition follows Micronclean’s decision to close its Grantham site, where it currently serves over 180 customers in heavy and food industries. To ensure seamless service, Lindström will integrate these clients into its robust UK operations.
Micronclean, a family-owned textile service provider, offers workwear and cleanroom services across the UK and India, with a workforce of over 400 employees. Lindström, which has been present in the UK since 2001, serves over 4,400 customers in workwear and industrial wipers, supported by a network of service centers across Bedford, Bradford, Manchester, and additional sites.
“We attach great importance on the brilliant customer service and offering great value. Micronclean has been known for its quality, innovation, and customer-centric approach – values that resonate with our own”, says Ian Muir, Managing director of Lindström Ltd.
“This acquisition reflects Lindström’s continuous commitment to excellence and expanding its footprint across key markets. As we further strengthen our global operations, we are equally committed to delivering high service standards to our clients here in India,” said Jayant Roy, Managing Director of Lindström India Pvt Ltd.