High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Unveils New Book on Exploring India’s Hinterland

New Delhi, November 21, 2024: The High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, H.E. Dato Paduka HJ Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, unveiled Author Varun Soni’s new book on travel to the Indian hinterland titled “India Beyond Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat” at a glittering event here on 20th November 2024. The book launch event saw a host of social celebrities, professionals, academicians, and diplomats gracing the occasion.
India Beyond the Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat, is Author Varun Soni’s fifth book and is a travelogue of around 50-odd Tier 2/3 cities from across the nation. The book does not cover the already well-known major metropolitan cities in the country but gives you a glimpse of small-town India and the hinterland. Each chapter is dedicated to one city and spells out what to see, where to stay, how to go, and even what to shop for there.
Generally, most urban middle class across metropolitan areas frequent places like Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Ooty, Darjeeling, Munnar, and the backwaters of Kerala for vacations. Have you ever heard of anyone visiting Jabalpur, Gorakhpur, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kollam, Rajahmahendravaram, Kannur, Rajkot etc?
This is the vacuum that ‘India Beyond Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat,’ fills in.
Launching the book, the High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, H.E. Dato Paduka HJ Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, said, “I am very glad to be here to launch a book on a topic that is a passion with me. As an avid traveler, I have traversed many continents on professional and personal visits. After getting posted to India in 2021, I made it a point to see the different parts of this big country and have travelled across Punjab, Himachal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and even Nagaland to name a few, and can vouch that India has a lot more to offer in the hinterland than in just the metropolitan areas. Therefore, launching Varun’s new book, ‘India Beyond the Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat’ gives me immense pleasure. It will be a helpful guide for those who want to explore this great country.”
Added Author Varun Soni, “It is time to look inward. Inwards into Bharat, that is, India. An ancient civilization that has weathered many storms and witnessed many seasons. This is evident from the innumerable monuments and temples that are strewn across the length and breadth of the country. Apart from history, you will also get to see the exquisite natural beauty of some cities and their surrounding areas, which don’t find a mention in leading travel journals. ‘India Beyond the Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat’ makes you aware of the potential of Bharat and the treasure that is hidden in our smaller cities, kasbas, and the hinterland.”