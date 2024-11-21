High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Unveils New Book on Exploring India’s Hinterland

New Delhi, November 21, 2024: The High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, H.E. Dato Paduka HJ Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, unveiled Author Varun Soni’s new book on travel to the Indian hinterland titled “India Beyond Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat” at a glittering event here on 20th November 2024. The book launch event saw a host of social celebrities, professionals, academicians, and diplomats gracing the occasion.

India Beyond the Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat, is Author Varun Soni’s fifth book and is a travelogue of around 50-odd Tier 2/3 cities from across the nation. The book does not cover the already well-known major metropolitan cities in the country but gives you a glimpse of small-town India and the hinterland. Each chapter is dedicated to one city and spells out what to see, where to stay, how to go, and even what to shop for there.

Generally, most urban middle class across metropolitan areas frequent places like Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Ooty, Darjeeling, Munnar, and the backwaters of Kerala for vacations. Have you ever heard of anyone visiting Jabalpur, Gorakhpur, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kollam, Rajahmahendravaram, Kannur, Rajkot etc?

This is the vacuum that ‘India Beyond Metros: Dekho Apna Bharat,’ fills in.