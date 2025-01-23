BD Soft’s partnership with GTB Technologies marks a significant milestone in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions to businesses across India.

Mumbai, 23rd January 2025: BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has announced an alliance with GTB Technologies, Inc. This alliance aims to strengthen the cybersecurity landscape for businesses in a constantly evolving digital economy.

GTB Technologies is a global leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, helping to protect sensitive information from accidental leaks, malicious breaches, and unauthorised access. With cutting-edge technology and real-time enforcement capabilities, GTB helps secure sensitive data across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and storage systems, helping organizations stay compliant with the ever-evolving global security regulations. GTB’s advanced offerings include data discovery, classification, endpoint protection, and intelligent threat detection tools, enabling organizations to safeguard critical assets while navigating today’s complex cybersecurity challenges with confidence and resilience.