Bengaluru, June 06th, 2024: On the occasion of World environment day, Magniflex, a luxury mattress brand, has launched Magnigeo, a mattress that offers superior comfort while prioritizing environmental sustainability. Our planet is at a critical tipping point, facing unprecedented challenges with rising global temperatures and environmental degradation. With the launch of Magnigeo, Magniflex India marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards a more sustainable future. Magniflex also pledges to plant a tree for every Magnigeo purchase on behalf of the customer, and will issue a certificate in their name or their nominee’s name.

Commenting on their newest product, Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India, said, “Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a present reality, urging us to reassess our choices and embrace a more sustainable lifestyle. This growing awareness has led to a shift in consumer behavior, with individuals actively seeking out products that align with their eco-conscious values. We have come up with something that not only caters to comfort, but also caters towards environmental responsibility. We have set our mind towards implementing the 17 Sustainable Development goals set up by the UN for a more sustainable future. MagniGeo is our contribution to building a more sustainable future for all.”

Magnigeo mattresses are crafted from regenerated foams, which are free from harmful expanding agents. They offer firm support for spine alignment, while the Memoform padding adjusts to body shape. The breathable fibers enhance comfort, while the ‘No Waste’ fabric ensures a soft touch.

Magnigeo’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility is further underscored by its OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 and OEKO-TEX® STEP certifications, which guarantee the absence of harmful substances and responsible manufacturing practices. Moreover, the company’s innovative vacuum packaging technology minimizes transport emissions, while its dedication to research and development ensures both product performance and a minimum lifespan of 10 years, contributing to resource conservation.

Magnigeo mattress will be available across Magniflex stores and on their website. Customers can take advantage of the Magniflex Investment Plan (MIP), a hassle-free EMI option, to bring home the comfort of Magnigeo mattress.