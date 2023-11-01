MAPFRE Insurance Accelerates Digital Adoption with Selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay® Solution

Las Vegas, NV– Nov. 1, 2023 – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that MAPFRE Insurance has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® digital payment solution. The implementation will enhance the outbound claims payment process, providing new and improved options that allow for faster receipt of funds by MAPFRE’s customers. The selection of ClaimsPay is MAPFRE’s latest step forward in providing its policyholders optimal tools in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted, and completed.

Headquartered in Webster, Massachusetts, MAPFRE Insurance writes property and casualty insurance in 11 states across the United States through a network of more than 3,000 independent agents and brokers. MAPFRE Insurance selected an insurance-focused partner with a proven track record in modernizing the payee experience to expand customer choice beyond payment by check. In addition, the move to digitize the workflow process is designed to improve the overall customer experience, reduce expenses, and add data security benefits as well.

“Choosing One Inc’s ClaimsPay was a natural choice as we sought to innovate this vital area of our business,” said Steven Shiner, Senior Vice President Operations at MAPFRE Insurance. “With the changing needs of our customers, it was of paramount importance we upgrade the experience by delivering a seamless solution and provide ease of choice, convenience, and savings. Utilizing ClaimsPay for outbound Claim and Premium Refund payments, we’re now able to meet those needs through its agile and flexible technology while gaining a competitive edge in today’s digital insurance marketplace.”

“Instant payments deliver a compelling customer value proposition and a competitive advantage to businesses,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “As MAPFRE Insurance adopts new ways to be more efficient, many insurers are eyeing their claims technology to provide digital infrastructure that can help them rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are proud that carriers like MAPFRE Insurance are choosing One Inc for claims payment transformation.”