CFI Announces Key Leadership Promotions: Karim Malas Appointed as Group COO, and Loay Azar Takes Charge as MENA CEO

CFI Financial – Globally renowned financial services provider, CFI Financial Group is delighted to announce the strategic promotion of two accomplished leaders within the organization. In line with the company’s commitment to nurturing and elevating talent from within its ranks, Karim Malas has been appointed as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Loay Azar steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the MENA region.

Karim Malas – Group Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Karim Malas, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of CFI Financial Group, has been promoted to the esteemed position of Group COO. In his new role, Karim will play a pivotal part in shaping CFI’s global operational strategies, driving efficiency, and reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence. With his extensive experience and in-depth understanding of CFI’s operations, Karim is well-equipped to enhance the company’s operational effectiveness and ensure a seamless experience for clients across the world.

“I am thrilled to accept the role of Chief Operating Officer and embrace the challenges and opportunities it brings. This promotion underscores the trust and confidence our organization has in its team members. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated staff to enhance our operational efficiencies and contribute to our continued growth and success.” Karim remarked.

Loay Azar – MENA Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Loay Azar, who previously held the position of CEO of CFI Jordan, has been appointed as the MENA CEO. In his new role, Loay will lead the company’s strategic presence and growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, assisting the company’s local CEO’s to achieve greater success, and strengthening CFI’s position as a leading online trading provider in the region. Loay’s passion for innovation and his strong track record in driving business growth make him an ideal leader for this critical role.

“I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of MENA CEO. It is a testament to the incredible journey we have been on and the hard work of our dedicated team. As we step into this new chapter, I am committed to driving innovation and growth in the Middle East and North Africa region. Together, we will continue to lead the way in delivering exceptional financial services and empowering traders.” Loay commented.

Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, Co-founders and Managing Directors of CFI, also commented on both new appointments: “Karim and Loay have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership throughout their time at CFI. Their contributions have been instrumental in our global growth, and we are confident that they will continue to drive success in their new roles. As we move forward, their expertise will be invaluable in shaping CFI’s future towards more and better.”

These leadership advancements come at a time when CFI is moving rapidly on an exciting growth trajectory, expanding its global footprint, and enhancing its operational efficiency to provide the best trading experience for its clients. These new appointments will undoubtedly be yet another catalyst towards CFI’s growth journey.