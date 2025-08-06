Marzi by Primus Partners with FITTR’s HART Smart Ring to Champion Active Ageing through Personalized Health and Wellness Plans for the Elderly

06th August 2025: Active ageing platform Marzi by Primus and FITTR’s HART Smart Ring have joined forces to revolutionize the health and wellness for the elderly in India through data-driven wellness programs tailored to their unique needs. The smart ring will provide actionable insights and real-time health data for senior citizens from the Marzi community based on their unique biology, which in turn will assist them in managing their health conditions and help unlock peak living. The ring’s unobtrusive design and user-friendly interface caters seamlessly to the unique needs of wellness-focused seniors who seek clarity and accountability without the complexity of traditional wearables.

According to an UNFPA report, India’s senior citizen population is expected to double by 2050, while accounting for over 20% of the country’s total population. As per data from the Longitudinal Ageing Survey in India, 21% of the elderly in India suffer from at least one chronic condition. As the percentage of elderly citizens increases in India, the need for ensuring optimal preventive healthcare for them will be paramount in the years to come. And their long-term, strategic partnership, Marzi and FIITR are aiming to bridge this need-gap, and are uniquely well-positioned to deliver ‘active, joyful ageing’ for seniors.

Marzi brings people-first layer to this partnership, offering its audience a personalized purchase journey for the HART Ring, along with white-glove concierge support for set-up and guidance on the ring and syncing it with the FITTR app. Individuals aged 55+ can order the sizing kit via Marzi concierge, try out a sample ring for 24 hours and thereafter place the order with the support staff. Additionally, Marzi will also offer tailored coaching plans led by expert coaches and doctors on nutrition, supplementation and exercise. These plans will be designed by experts based on the unique biology, data points and actionable insights of each user. Marzi’s wellness coaches will translate the data into actionable, easy-to-follow habit plans aligned with each member’s lifestyle, genetics, and metabolic profiles, and wellness goals.

Speaking about the partnership, Adarsh Narahari, Founder, Marzi by Primus said, “We are happy to partner with HART Ring by FIITR – a monumental step set to play a pivotal role in elevating Marzi’s evolving wellness ecosystem, and taking us closer to our vision of providing the elderly an active and thriving lifestyle, with well-being, joy and purpose at the core. We at Marzi believe that age shouldn’t determine or limit a person’s potential or their experience of life. And through the data-driven approach to health and wellness enabled by FITTR’s HART smart ring, we will be able to double down on our promise of active ageing and increase the healthspan of our community members through a science-backed, robust combination of preventive healthcare, lifestyle changes and expert guidance from our coaches.” Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, FITTR added, “FITTR is proud to be the official health partner of Marzi by Primus – a community offering better health and longer lifespans for the elderly through lifestyle, behavioural and community-based interventions. At FITTR, our comprehensive health ecosystem including HART Smart Ring, blood biomarkers, smart scales, coaches, doctors combined with the power of AI, which will complement Marzi’s holistic care approach. Together, we will deliver real-time wellness insights and actionable guidance directly to seniors empowering them to lead more confident, independent and stress-free lives.”

Marzi by Primus offers a dignified and better quality of life for the elderly through regular health check-ups, an active lifestyle, fostering a like-minded community and social interactions. Through its Health M.A.P. program and industry partnerships, Marzi is revolutionizing healthcare and well-being for the elderly in India with a comprehensive 360° view of wellness including physical, emotional, cognitive, and social wellness.

Following the latest partnership with FIITR, Marzi aims to strengthen their active ageing motto with continued emphasis on data-driven, actionable and preventive healthcare. On the other hand, FITTR has built an online fitness community with over two million users worldwide. Last year, they launched HART by FITTR – a smart ring offering 24×7 tracking of key health markers like real-time heart rate monitor, body temperature, blood oxygen level, sleep metrics, fitness activity tracking, and more. Going ahead, the partnership shall continue to expand with the inclusion of new elements like AI-led habit planning, expanded device integration, and enhanced family and caregiver support tools.